One of the most popular sitcoms of the last quarter-century is headed back to our screens – and fans are anxious to find out whether it can recapture the magic of the original run.

Zach Braff is returning to his most famous role – student doctor John 'JD' Dorian (now fully qualified) – for Scrubs season 10, which also brings back his best pal Donald Faison as surgeon Christopher Turk.

The new episodes will pick up with these beloved characters at a very different stage of their lives, as they become the very mentor figures that left such a major impact on their own eventual careers.

In addition to a fresh-faced group of interns to manage, original series characters like Elliot (Rick & Morty's Sarah Chalke) will be assessing what their future looks like in an ever-changing medical sector.

If you're ready to get nostalgic with some more Scrubs, read on for everything you need to know about season 10 – including the UK release date on Disney+.

Scrubs season 10 will premiere on Disney+ UK on Thursday 26 February 2026, with episodes dropping at a pace of one-per-week after the double-bill launch.

Fortunately, UK-based fans don't need to worry about a long delay for episodes to cross the Atlantic, as Scrubs season 10 will air only one day earlier in the US (Wednesdays on ABC and Hulu).

Scrubs season 10 commenced filming in November 2025, when a behind-the-scenes clip showed original stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke and others back on the Sacred Heart set. Check it out here:

Scrubs season 10 cast

Scrubs season 10 reunites much of the original cast, including Zach Braff (JD), Donald Faison (Turk) and Sarah Chalke (Elliot), who reprise their leading roles.

Meanwhile, Judy Reyes and John C McGinley will also return as skilled nurse Carla Espinosa, who is married to Turk, and intimidating doctor Perry Cox, who mentored JD's intake – although their roles will be less prominent than before.

Reyes will feature in only four of the nine episodes due to a scheduling clash with High Potential; she currently co-stars in the hit comedy-drama opposite Kaitlin Olson (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Robert Maschio and Phill Lewis will also feature as Dr Todd Quinlan and eccentric surgeon Hooch, respectively.

Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke and Judy Reyes star in Scrubs season 10. Disney / Jeff Weddell

Scrubs season 10 will also introduce a number of new additions to the Sacred Heart family, including Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) as HR professional Sibby and Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island) as Dr Eric Park.

Fans can also expect to get acquainted with a group of inexperienced young interns, who JD and Turk will be tasked with mentoring through their difficult early months in the job.

The cohort is comprised of British actor Jacob Dudman (The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die) and Layla Mohammadi (Special Ops: Lioness), alongside relative unknowns Ava Bunn, David Gridley and Amanda Morrow.

David Gridley, Ava Bunn and Jacob Dudman star in Scrubs season 10. Disney / Jeff Weddell

While efforts have clearly been taken to restore most of the original ensemble, it sadly was not possible to get the entire gang back together. Hospital lawyer Ted Buckland will be notably absent as actor Sam Lloyd passed away in 2020.

A new location in the sitcom is titled Lloyd's Tavern to pay tribute to the late talent, with Braff calling it a "beautiful nod to Sam" (via Esquire).

Also unaccounted for in the season 10 cast is Neil Flynn, who played the Sacred Heart's antagonistic janitor, and Ken Jenkins, who played frightening veteran doctor Robert Kelso.

Neither is expected to appear in Scrubs season 10, but Braff clarified that the team would love to find a way to bring them back eventually, should the revival be renewed for any further episodes.

Now 85, Jenkins has not taken a screen acting role since 2019, when he appeared in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, so his return would be a remarkable if they can make it happen.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has also defended the divisive ninth season, which saw JD take a back seat as new characters became the focus – but this bold move was largely rejected by die-hard fans of the sitcom.

Lawrence told TVLine that the cast, including Halt and Catch Fire's Kerry Bishé and Together's Dave Franco, were "starting to find their footing" by the end of season 9, and that he'd be interested to see "one of them zip by" for a cameo.

Scrubs season 10 plot

Sarah Chalke and Zach Braff star in Scrubs season 10. Disney / Jeff Weddell

Scrubs season 10 finds JD and Turk back together "for the first time in a long time".

"Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time," the synopsis teases. "Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way."

Expanding on the summary, series creator Lawrence told TVLine that he wanted the new episodes to look at how the US healthcare system "has beaten some of these people down, and how they retain their optimism with a new wave of young characters".

In another chat with TVLine, Scrubs co-star Judy Reyes revealed that Carla and Turk will be parents to four teenagers when we meet them again in the revival, meaning that parenting commitments could explain her character's partial absence.

Scrubs season 10 trailer

You can check out the trailer for Scrubs season 10 below, which subverts one of the original sitcom's running gags as an older JD and Turk spring into action. Watch here:

