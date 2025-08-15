It follows the pair after they move to a new home in the countryside and soon run into all sorts of unusual issues, not least the fact that they keep find themselves getting physically stuck together – in increasingly extreme ways.

The film originally debuted at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival back in January and was released in the US earlier in the summer, and now it's finally available to watch on this side of the Atlantic.

If you've already seen the film and need its enjoyably bizarre final moments unpacked, read on to have the Together ending explained.

Together ending explained: What happens to Tim and Millie?

Tim and Millie's unusual problem appears to be traced back to a moment from a hike they embarked on soon after arriving in their new home.

While camping in a cave, Tim drinks from a pool and the next morning the pair are partially stuck together for the first time, joined at the legs. Although they're a little disturbed by what's happened, they initially dismiss it as the effect of mildew or some other natural phenomenon – only for Tim to keep finding himself physically drawn towards Millie.

Around this time, Millie has been getting to know one of her co-workers at the school she's started teaching at – named Mr McCabe – and it turns out he is also the couple's neighbour. He soon explains to them that the cave they had camped in was once the site of a New Age church, which had subsequently caved in.

Meanwhile, Tim's unusual experiences become more and more pronounced, and after missing a train he was supposed to catch back to the city he turns up at Millie's school, where the couple go on to have passionate sex in a bathroom cubicle.

And here's where things get really troubling for them: in the aftermath, their genitals get stuck together and while they struggle to separate both a pupil at the school and Mr McCabe arrive in the bathroom, understandably a little confused about what is going on.

Millie later shows up at Mr McCabe's house to apologise, but he seems completely nonplussed by the incident and instead opens up about his relationship with his seemingly dead husband, drawing on Ancient Greek philosophy to explain that a human is not truly whole until they have found a partner.

Tim's attempts to seek medical help for his unusual difficulties don't yield many results, but he does begin to look into another local couple – named Simon and Keri – who recently went missing at the same cave he and Millie had previously visited.

Millie is initially dismissive when Tim suggests there could be a connection, but that night the pair are drawn together far more extremely than before – causing them to frantically swallow muscle relaxant pills Tim had been prescribed by a doctor in a bid to knock themselves out and stop themselves from completely fusing together.

When they awaken, Millie saws through the tissue that is connecting them and then tries to drive them to the hospital. However, first she must stop off at Mr McCabe's house where she had previously left her keys, and at at this point Tim decides to return to the cave to investigate further.

And then things get really weird: at the site of the cave, Tim finds that Simon and Keri are there but have been partially fused together into one very frightening creature. Meanwhile, Millie arrives at Mr McCabe's place to find that a wedding tape is playing that seems to show the wedding of two men – neither of whom appear to be Mr McCabe himself.

She keeps watching, and the tape soon moves on to some sort of ritual showing the two men fusing together and becoming... Mr McCabe. He then appears in the room and explains that he is the result of both men having blended together and insists that they are happier as one being, suggesting Millie ought to do the same with Tim. Millie refuses, but he then violently cuts her arm.

Seriously wounded, she runs away and reunites with Tim at their driveway and they piece together that the horrible site he'd witnessed of Simon and Keri was a result of them resisting the fusion process – and that they can't make the same mistake.

After first threatening to commit suicide, Tim then fuses his arm to Millie's arm wound and the process begins, as they head inside, stick on The Spice Girls hit 2 Become 1 on a record player and slow dance together as they prepare to become one being.

We then flash forward to the following weekend, where Millie's parents arrive at their house and knock on the door. When it opens, there is just one figure standing behind it – an androgynous person with features of both Tim and Millie. Their fusion is complete.

What does Together mean?

Whether you find Together romantic or disturbing – or perhaps a bit of both – will largely depend on your own world view and attitude towards relationships.

The glass half full person might suggest that the film's ending is a happy one, showing that Tim and Millie have moved past their relationship woes and have now become one with each other, truly content in their relationship and happy to sacrifice other things for their continued life together.

Of course, the other read is that it is a scathing commentary on co-dependancy within relationships – that people can become at risk of losing their individuality and unique sense of identity, becoming something that is not quite their true self in the process.

For his part, director Michael Shanks explained in an interview with USA Today: "There’s something romantic and sad about it, but also funny and nasty."

That's one of the joys of the film – it's many things at once, and leaves things very much open to your own interpretation regarding if the fusion is a hopeful incident or a horrifying one.

Together is now showing in UK cinemas.

