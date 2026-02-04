Sky has unveiled the 11 comedians who will join the inaugural cast of Saturday Night Live UK, the first of its kind.

The broadcaster announced last year the UK would be getting its own iteration of NBC's legendary late night comedy showcase, though it had remained tight-lipped on who would be providing the laughs.

The six-episode Sky Original series will launch next month on 21st March with Celeste Dring (This Country), Hammed Animashaun (Black Ops), Larry Dean (Live at the Apollo), George Fouracres (Steve), Jack Shep (Big Boys), Ayoade Bamgboye (Rise and Shine with Channel 9), Al Nash (Michael McIntyre's Big Show), Paddy Young (Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping), Ania Magliano (Taskmaster), Annabel Marlow (Six The Musical) and Emma Sidi (Taskmaster) as regulars!

The series will be broadcast live each week, bringing high-wire, anything-can-happen energy that makes SNL a US cultural force, now reimagined through a distinctly British lens.

The cast of Saturday Night Live UK. Sky

A new guest host will take the helm each week, putting their unique stamp on the SNL formula alongside a chart-topping musical guest.

As ever, every episode will be staged in front of a live studio audience, featuring an opening monologue, topical sketches, live music, and a UK take on SNL’s iconic news satire, Weekend Update.

James Longman, lead producer, commented: "The UK is absolutely packed with incredible comedy talent right now and this cast represents the freshest voices we have, they’re bold, exciting and of course, incredibly funny. The chemistry between them is something special and we can’t wait to share this funny group of people with the world."

Phil Edgar Jones, executive director of unscripted originals at Sky added: "We all need a laugh like never before, so we’re beyond excited to bring Saturday Night Live to the UK, only 50 short years after it first launched in the US.

"The show’s long-standing legacy of discovering and nurturing outstanding comedy talent speaks for itself, and this UK version will build on that legacy with the support of Lorne Michaels, a brilliant local production team, and an exciting new generation of voices. Saturday nights are looking bright!"

Saturday Night Live UK launches on to Sky and NOW on Saturday 21st March.

