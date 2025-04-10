Known for championing rising stars, former SNL cast members include Will Ferrell, Bridesmaids stars Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig, Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis, Barbie's Kate McKinnon, plus Tina Fey (30 Rock) and Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation).

In more recent years, many of the show's sketches have reached an international audience via YouTube and social media, with political and pop culture spoofs often achieving online virality.

The UK edition promises to retain "the same live, fast-paced style" with an all-star line-up of hosts and musical acts, plus timely sketches devised by "the funniest British comedians around".

SNL creator Lorne Michaels will executive produce the UK edition, with casting to be announced in the coming months ahead of the show's premiere next year.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios and Chief Content Officer at Sky, commented: "For over 50 years, Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels.

"The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years and we are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!"

The project is a bold endeavour and will hopefully fare better than earlier attempts to replicate US television trends, most notably ITV's The Nightly Show in 2017, which unsuccessfully attempted to channel the American late-night format.

Saturday Night Live UK is coming to Sky Max and NOW in 2026.

