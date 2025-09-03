The new season continues to feature some of the most shamelessly debauched behaviour on television, as stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mac (formerly known as Rob McElhenney), Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito return for more antics.

The new season also notably concludes a crossover with fellow Philadelphia-set sitcom Abbott Elementary, which began on the workplace mockumentary series earlier this year – to the delight of critics and fans alike.

If you're excited about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17, here's everything we know about the latest episodes.

When will It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 arrive in the UK?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 arrived on Netflix in the UK on Monday 1st September 2025.

The episodes already launched in the US on FXX on Wednesday 9th July, with episodes being made available to stream on Hulu the following day. The finale aired on 20th August, meaning the season arrived in the UK just two weeks after it finished airing.

In the UK, FX and Hulu shows frequently go to Disney Plus, which is essentially the equivalent service for the British market, but It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is an exception that has lived on Netflix for several years.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 cast

The main cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are returning, led by Charlie Day (Charlie), Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Rob Mac (Mac), Kaitlin Olson (Dee) and Danny DeVito (Frank) as the loathsome Paddy's Pub crew.

They'll be joined by longtime recurring stars David Hornsby (as the morbidly corrupted former priest Rickety Cricket) and Mary Elizabeth Ellis (as the waitress who has been the unwilling recipient of Charlie's affections).

Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson star in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. FX Networks

You can also expect to see guest appearances from Abbott Elementary cast members, including series creator Quinta Brunson, as the two Philadelphia-set shows conclude their crossover event in the Always Sunny premiere.

Here's a reminder of the core It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast heading into season 17.

Charlie Day as Charlie Kelly

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Rob Mac (formerly known as Rob McElhenney) as Ronald 'Mac' McDonald

Kaitlin Olson as Deandra 'Sweet Dee' Reynolds

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

David Hornsby as Matthew 'Rickety Cricket' Mara

Mary Elizabeth Ellis as The Waitress

What will happen in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17?

The trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 teases more mad antics for the Paddy's Pub team, including a run-in with the Abbott Elementary faculty and potential romance for Frank on a Bachelor-style show.

The official synopsis for season 17, courtesy of FXX, reads: "The Gang craves money and parasitic social privileges. That’s been plain since 2005. But they’re also human beings.

Charlie Day, William Stanford Davis and Kaitlin Olson star in the It's Always Sunny / Abbott Elementary crossover episode. FX Networks

"They crave love, respect, conditional freedom, constant adulation, histrionic amounts of attention, non-stop gratification, and unfiltered, slaphappy eroticism."

Suffice to say, it sounds like the gang's outrageous antics won't be slowing down anytime soon.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 trailer

Check out the trailer for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 below for an advance peek at what's in store:

