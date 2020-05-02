And on social media, the Scrubs cast including Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Robert Maschio (and creator Bill Lawrence) were quick to pay tribute to their co-star along with many other fans and colleagues.

“Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with,” Scrubs lead Braff wrote on Twitter.

“Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.”

The nephew of Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd, Lloyd was also an accomplished singer, performing and touring with his group The Blanks (who had regular cameo appearances on Scrubs).

Other TV roles included Cougar Town (where he played the same character as on Scrubs), Malcolm in the Middle, Numb3rs, Bones, The West Wing, Desperate Housewives and Modern Family among many others.