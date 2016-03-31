The Frost Report was where the two Ronnies met. This famous sketch, in which they feature alongside John Cleese, demonstrates the class system of the time by way of height, making Ronnie a shoe-in for the role of the working class bloke...

The Two Ronnies...

There's over 15 years of material to choose from here, so the following represents just a fraction of what's on offer – but definitely includes a classic or two...

More like this

...You can say that again

You know those people who can never get a sentence out? You know those people who finish your sentences for you...?

...Mastermind

Ronnie C's specialist subject is answering the question before last...

...Fork Handles

And of course, one of the best-loved sketches in British comedy history, in which Ronnie C is bemused by Ronnie B's hardware store wordplay...

Sorry!

Over seven series of the sitcom between 1981 and 1988, Corbett played forthysomething librarian Timothy, who lived at home with his domineering mother. Good luck getting Ronnie Hazlehurst's funky theme tune out of your head...

Extras

Before 2006, nobody could ever have imagined that they would one day be treated to the sight of Ronnie Corbett snorting lines in a toilet cubicle. But Ricky Gervais made it happen...

A shaggy dog story

Advertisement

And what more fitting way to end our video tribute to the great man than with one of his trademark "shaggy dog stories", which he often signed off with at the end of The Two Ronnies...

RIP Ronnie Corbett 1930-2016