“We are really pleased to be going back to it – it really picked up a momentum when it aired,” she said.

Mackichan confirmed that filming would again take place in the purpose built studios outside Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

A return for the series had been on the cards following the critical praise it attracted when it aired earlier in the spring – not to mention the consolidated audience of 1.7m, which made it ITV2's biggest ever sitcom launch. Once again it will be written by duo Tom Basden and Sam Leife.

The comedy, starring Tom Rosenthal, Joel Fry, Ryan Sampson and Doon MacKichan, debuted on ITV2 in March this year and was ITV's first original scripted sitcom since 2008.

Plebs starred Rosenthal and Fry as two feckless lower-class Romans whose clumsy efforts to find sex, money and success have a very modern feel. Sampson co-starred as their dim slave, with Sophie Colquhoun and Lydia Rose Bewley as their neighbours.

Mackichan is due to be seen in new BBC4 comedy Quick Cuts, in which she plays the dysfunctional owner of a salon set in west Ruislip.

Relative newcomers Jess Gunning, Lucinda Dryzek, OT Fagbenle and Jane Dowden also star in the three-part series from Smack the Pony writer Georgia Pritchitt. It will begin broadcasting on 19 June.

Mackichan told RadioTimes.com that she enjoyed playing the role and was glad it was airing on BBC4 which had a “excellent track record”.

"If it gets a good critical reaction we will do more," she said.