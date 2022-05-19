In the dark comedy's second season, Sheila is on the cusp of securing a major distribution deal for her aerobics videos, leaving behind her former associate and mall fitness teacher Bunny (Della Saba), who feels betrayed by her former class member.

Rose Byrne returns to executive produce and star in Physical, the Apple TV+ series about Sheila Rubin (Bryne), a fictional fitness entrepreneur in the 1980s.

Meanwhile her husband Danny (Rory Scovel) lost the San Diego local election at the end of the first season, and he seems increasingly resentful about his wife's success and growing fitness empire, Body by Sheila.

Read on for everything you need to know about Physical season 2.

When will Physical season 2 be released?

The 10-part second season of Physical will premiere on 3rd June 2022 on Apple TV+.

Who will star in Physical season 2?

In addition to Rose Byrne reprising her lead role as Sheila Rubin, the second season will introduce a new central character: fitness instructor Vincent ‘Vinnie’ Green, played by The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett.

Other central characters returning from season 1 include Danny (Rory Scovel), Bunny (Della Saba), and surfer Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci), in addition to John Breem (Paul Sparks).

Is there a trailer for Physical season 2?

You can watch the trailer for Physical season 2 here.

The trailer teases secrets revealed and problems on the horizon for Sheila, with further issues in her marriage. Asked by a new business secret to be honest with her going forward, Sheila says, anxiously: "What secrets?"

