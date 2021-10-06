Muppets Haunted Mansion release date: Cast, trailer for Disney+ Halloween special

While the Muppets have been bouncing around on our screens for almost 70 years now, they’re only just releasing their first-ever Halloween special with Muppets Haunted Mansion – a brand new film coming to Disney Plus.

Advertisement

The upcoming special is set to get fans in the spooky spirit, following Gonzo as he tries to make it through the night in a haunted mansion.

From Muppet ghosts and moving statues, to creepy housekeepers and crystal balls, the Muppets are pulling out all the scary stops to make this a Halloween special to remember, including celebrity cameos from the likes of Will Arnett, Darren Criss and Taraji P. Henson.

Read on for everything you need to know about Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Muppets Haunted Mansion release date

Muppets Haunted Mansion – the Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special – arrives on Disney Plus on Friday 8th October.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Find out more with our Disney Plus pricing guide.

What is Muppets Haunted Mansion about?

Disney

Muppets Haunted Mansion is a brand new special from Jim Henson’s iconic puppets, which follows Gonzo as he prepares to spend a night in the titular cursed cottage.

Inspired by all four of the Disney Haunted Mansion attractions at various Disney Parks across the globe, this film features three new original songs, the star-studded Muppets cast and a number of celebrity cameos as well as “hidden easter eggs for Disney fans” and “Muppet-ized sets and props”.

“The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all,” Disney teases.

“But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.”

Muppets Haunted Mansion cast

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Muppets special without some of our favourite felt characters so you can expect Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Pepe the King Prawn, Scooter, Frackles and Gonzo to show up.

As for celebrity cameos, Glee’s Darren Criss, Arrested Development’s Will Arnett, Empire’s Taraji P. Henson and Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown make appearances throughout the special.

Meanwhile, the likes of Skai Jackson, Chrissy Metz, Craig Robinson, John Stamos, Sasheer Zamata, Danny Trejo, Alfonso Ribeiro and the late Edward Asner will be popping by to make a special cameo.

Muppets Haunted Mansion trailer

Disney Plus released an official trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion in September, teasing “the home of fear and fright, where not all souls survive the night”. Spooky!

Advertisement

Muppets Haunted Mansion arrives on Disney Plus on 8th October. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.