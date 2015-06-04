When Miranda Hart bid farewell to her BBC sitcom on New Year's Day, we were all in tears. Not because the ending was sad – Queen Kong bagged her man, after all – but because we couldn't bear the thought of no more fruit friends, galloping and belting renditions of Heather Small.

So, when we sat down for a chat with actress and comedian Miranda Hart ahead of her Hollywood debut in new film Spy, we asked her if this really was the end for her accident prone alter ego? And could she ever see a return to screens with husband Gary and a gaggle of unruly children? We rather like the sound of her answer...