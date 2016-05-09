Last night saw the great and good of Britain's TV industry celebrate a year's worth of brilliant telly.

Advertisement

Some wore suave suits, others summery frocks. They all made us think we should have made more effort, as we sat watching the telly in our suncream-stained t-shirts...

But there was one BAFTA winner whose red carpet style won't be easy to replicate.

Chewing Gum writer and star Michaela Coel, who picked up her second gong last night at the House of Fraser BAFTAs for female comedy performance, graced the red carpet in an incredible, colourful gown which had been handmade by her mum.

My mummy made my dress for @BAFTA ?? thanks mama ❤️❤️ #kente #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VUo46ch6Zh

— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) May 8, 2016

Advertisement

♥️ Who else feels all warm and squishy inside?

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement