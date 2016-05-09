Michaela Coel's stunning BAFTA TV Awards dress was handmade by her mum
Aren't mums the best?
Last night saw the great and good of Britain's TV industry celebrate a year's worth of brilliant telly.
Some wore suave suits, others summery frocks. They all made us think we should have made more effort, as we sat watching the telly in our suncream-stained t-shirts...
But there was one BAFTA winner whose red carpet style won't be easy to replicate.
Chewing Gum writer and star Michaela Coel, who picked up her second gong last night at the House of Fraser BAFTAs for female comedy performance, graced the red carpet in an incredible, colourful gown which had been handmade by her mum.
My mummy made my dress for @BAFTA ?? thanks mama ❤️❤️ #kente #Ghana pic.twitter.com/VUo46ch6Zh
— Michaela Coel (@MichaelaCoel) May 8, 2016
♥️ Who else feels all warm and squishy inside?