But there was one BAFTA winner whose red carpet style won't be easy to replicate.

Chewing Gum writer and star Michaela Coel, who picked up her second gong last night at the House of Fraser BAFTAs for female comedy performance, graced the red carpet in an incredible, colourful gown which had been handmade by her mum.

Advertisement

♥️ Who else feels all warm and squishy inside?