In a new documentary, the comedy actor says that the Pythons will not have another reunion.

Palin starred alongside Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam and John Cleese in the sketch comedy and movies in the 70s and 80s.

The five surviving members returned in 2014 with Monty Python Live. But that's the last we'll see of them performing together, according to Palin.

"I think 10 shows was exactly enough," he says in the documentary Michael Palin – A Life on Screen, according to Metro. "Towards the end of about show eight, well earlier for some people, there was a feeling that perhaps we’d done enough.

"All I want to do is continue doing new stuff. The past is great but the future is more interesting to me at the moment."

And a world tour? Palin insists it would be "hopeless", explaining: "It might have been a good way of making money but honestly, we’d have got bored stiff!"

Chapman died in 1989, and now Jones has been struck down with a rare form of dementia which has left him struggling to speak – making a reunion less likely than ever.

But if there is one thing that can be persuasive, it's a big pay cheque: "It came to a point where certain people needed large amounts of money fairly quickly," Palin explains. "And within, I should think, about sort of five and a half seconds, we’d all agreed. Having been disagreeing for the last, sort of, 15 years!"

Michael Palin – A Life On Screen airs on Monday 8th January at 9pm on BBC2