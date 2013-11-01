Jack Whitehall spotted on Halloween costume shopping spree
The Fresh Meat star was seen struggling under the weight of Halloween costumes and accessories in a London fancy dress shop
Jack Whitehall was seen buckling under the weight of a mass of fancy dress clothes and accessories in a west London costume shop this Halloween.
In an extravagant spree reminiscent of his Fresh Meat character JP, the star of the Channel 4 student comedy had to be helped by a shop assistant as he struggled with his purchases.
Amongst the numerous items filling Whitehall’s basket was a demonic outfit featuring horns aplenty – fertile ground for innuendo-loving JP there.
Perhaps the actor was hoping something he picked up might help him out-dress Jonathan Ross at the TV presenter’s celeb-strewn house party.
Fresh Meat returns on Monday 4 November at 10pm on Channel 4