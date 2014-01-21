It's Golden Balls and Horses as David Beckham does Sport Relief
Del Boy and Rodney - aka David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst - met up with Becks in a south London caff to do a dodgy deal
Has David Beckham fallen on hard times since his retirement from football? That would at least explain why he appears to be doing a dodgy deal with Del Boy and Rodders...
The trio met up in a south London caff to discuss exactly what they'll be getting up to in their Only Fools and Horses Sport Relief sketch, which sees Becks teaming up with David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst for the pair's first TV appearance as Peckham's finest for over a decade.
Exactly what they're cooking up in the greasy spoon we don't yet know but the skit is thought to be based on original ideas by Only Fools creator John Sullivan, who died in 2011.
Viewers can see Beckham in Peckham as part of the BBC's Sport Relief programming on 21 March.