Has David Beckham fallen on hard times since his retirement from football? That would at least explain why he appears to be doing a dodgy deal with Del Boy and Rodders...

The trio met up in a south London caff to discuss exactly what they'll be getting up to in their Only Fools and Horses Sport Relief sketch, which sees Becks teaming up with David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst for the pair's first TV appearance as Peckham's finest for over a decade.