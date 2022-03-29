Hullraisers trailer gives first-look at Line of Duty stars in new comedy

In the clip, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com, we meet the comedy’s trio of protagonists – Toni (Bridgerton’s Leah Brotherhead), Rana (Line of Duty’s Taj Atwal) and Paula (The Crown’s Sinead Matthews).

Channel 4 has released a first-look at its upcoming comedy Hullraisers with an exclusive trailer featuring Line of Duty ‘s Craig Robinson and Alan Partridge’s Felicity Montagu.

The comedy, which is written by Meet the Richardsons star Lucy Beaumont, follows the three Hull-based women as they lead dishevelled, messy and joyful lives.

“The series explores the hilarious and agonising reality of what it is to be a working-class woman juggling work, kids, demanding friends, family and frustrating parents from the school playground – all whilst trying to have some fun too,” Channel 4 teases.

In the clip, we get a sneak-peek at various cameos by the likes of Parkinson and Montagu, as well as Coronation Street’s Shobna Gulati and Line of Duty’s Perry Fitzpatrick.

Adapted from Israeli show Little Mom, Hullraisers centres around Toni – an unsuccessful actress who loves her four-year-old daughter and her soulmate Craig but still craves the single life – as well as her best friend, sexually adventurous policewoman Rana, and her matriarchal older sister Paula.

The six-part sitcom has been written by Beaumont alongside Trollied’s Anne-Marie O’Connor and Raised by Wolves creator Caroline Moran.

Hullraisers is coming soon to Channel 4. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.