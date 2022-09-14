Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders actor Harry Landis dies, aged 90

The actor and director, who played Mr Morris in the Channel 4 comedy, passed away on Monday (12th September).

Friday Night Dinner star Harry Landis has died at the age of 90, his agent has confirmed.

A statement on Facebook read: "Sad news. Our lovely client Harry Landis has passed to spirit.

"Harry had an amazing career and gained a new following in later life as Mr Morris in Friday Night Dinner. It was a privilege to have worked with him as a client. Harry you will be sadly missed. RIP."

Fellow Friday Night Dinner cast member Tracy-Ann Oberman, who played Auntie Val on the show, took to Twitter to pay tribute following the sad news of his passing.

"Bloody loved #HarryLandis. I am so sorry to hear of his passing," she penned.

Landis’ first TV role was in the pilot episode of Dixon of Dock Green in 1955. He went on to appear in a number of further episodes, including the final one 25 years later.

The actor appeared in several more TV shows over the course of his career including EastEnders, Goodnight Sweetheart, Minder and Casualty.

Advertisement

More to follow...