Ghosts writers on why no one was "sucked off" to afterlife in finale
Jim Howick revealed the idea of a more permanent farewell was "floated". *SPOILERS FOR THE GHOSTS FINALE*
The writers behind BBC One's Ghosts have revealed why no characters were "sucked off" to the afterlife in the recent Christmas special – which serves as the grand finale to the acclaimed series.
Of course, in this context, the term "sucked off" – as coined by witch trial victim Mary (Katy Wix) – refers to a ghost being suddenly transported from one plain of existence to the next. (The writers of the show love a good innuendo.)
This happened to Mary herself in a shocking season 4 episode – titled Gone Gone – which was praised for dealing with themes of loss and grief in a sensitive and accessible way.
So enthusiastic was the reception to that particular chapter that many fans anticipated at least one other ghost would be dealt the same fate in the finale – and, according to co-creator Jim Howick, it was on the cards at one stage.
"I think the idea was always to keep it sort of as upbeat and light as possible, and not venture too much into the supernatural that perhaps we have in the past – with the ghosts being sucked off," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.
"I think maybe the idea of all the ghosts being sucked off was perhaps floated, but I don't think it really stuck around too long."
Besides protecting the tone of the last ever Christmas special, co-creator Laurence Rickard explained that staging a mass exodus of all the ghosts in Button House would have broken a key rule – "there is no reason that they go".
He said: "To have gone, 'Something happens which means they're all then free to move on,' would have been betraying the logic and the lore as we'd set it up. So that was quickly dismissed."
Once in agreement that none of the ghosts would be "sucked off" anywhere, co-creator Mathew Baynton revealed that the team sought "an opportunity for the jeopardy of the idea that they all go".
He continued: "If that's in the audience’s mind – that that might be how the show ends – it was really pleasing to then have an exorcism. We could think, 'Maybe they are all going to go,' and sort of play with that expectation.
"But ultimately, I think on the face of it, it’s a concept show about a supernatural thing – ghosts – but underneath that, it was always just a show about people. And that's how it should end."
Baynton added: "It should be a human ending, not a supernatural one, because that's what the show always was."
