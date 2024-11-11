Given that this ending could lead to plenty of opportunities for further one-off specials, and revivals seem to be all the rage this year, with the likes of Outnumbered and Gavin & Stacey returning, RadioTimes.com caught up with some of the show's stars and creators exclusively, to ask whether they could ever imagine returning to the show.

Speaking at this year's Radio Times Screen Test Awards, co-creator and Robin star Laurence Rickard said of a potential return: "Hey, you know, we never know. We shut the door, but doors have hinges and frames and things. Doors make no difference to ghosts is the point.

"You know, you never know what the future holds, and ghosts go on forever. You know, and they can always paint over our grey hairs so that the ghosts don't age them. You know, who can say?"

Laurence Rickard plays Robin in Ghosts. BBC/Monumental/Guido Mandozzi

Alison star Charlotte Ritchie then chimed in saying "we hope so, I hope so", while Kitty star Lolly Adefope said: "Fingers crossed."

News that a reunion isn't out of the question will no doubt be music to fans' ears, but they may not have to wait till then to get return to the world of Ghosts, as there are numerous books available which expand on the story.

Mathew Baynton recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about the potential for more books, and he said that while scope was there, he felt he and the other creators wanted to focus on other projects for now.

Read more:

When asked whether he could imagine other writers coming in to write spin-offs and more stories set in the world, he said: "I think that would be a hard thing to do. I think that would be harder than whatever the [story] idea was – actually relinquishing authorship.

"But I think that Rob and Neil Gibbons have done such a great job with [Alan] Partridge stuff that you never know.

"Of course, it’s possible for other writers to do, it’s just whether or not we would loosen the grip enough to allow that to ever happen."

Baynton added: "I doubt it – we’re too controlling."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.