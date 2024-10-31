They bid a tearful farewell to Button House in last year's Christmas special, with a brand new book titled Ghosts: Brought to Life giving fans an insight into how each episode was made – including that emotional finale.

The behind-the-scenes companion guide follows last year's Ghosts: The Button House Archives, which provided viewers with a collection of in-universe materials detailing the lost lives of the deceased characters.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Baynton said that the troupe does not currently have plans for a third Ghosts book, but conceded that there were potential ideas that could one day be explored.

"The archives were so fun," he explained. "You could, in theory, discover more stuff in the archives, or people ask for Thomas poetry volumes. You could write spin-off fiction, potentially.

"I don’t think we have a huge appetite to keep doing it, and we will be putting our creative energy into new things as a group anyway. But you never know, maybe we just can’t kick this habit."

In a possible future where the Ghosts team are too busy with another project to conjure up more Button House fun, would they consider allowing other writers to come in and expand the world of their show? Baynton seemed uncertain.

He continued: "I think that would be a hard thing to do. I think that would be harder than whatever the [story] idea was – actually relinquishing authorship.

"But I think that Rob and Neil Gibbons have done such a great job with [Alan] Partridge stuff that you never know.

"Of course it’s possible for other writers to do, it’s just whether or not we would loosen the grip enough to allow that to ever happen."

Baynton added: "I doubt it – we’re too controlling."

The actor played failed romantic poet Thomas Thorne in the five-season BBC sitcom, and has since appeared in whimsical family film Wonka, penned by Ghosts co-creator Simon Farnaby and Paddington's Paul King.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

