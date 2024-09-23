Friends star reveals cheeky improv made Matthew Perry blush in scene
"You can almost see him blush if you look at that take closely enough. It's so hilarious."
Jane Sibbett, the actor who played Ross's ex-wife Carol in Friends, has opened up about a funny moment on set filming for the series, when she managed to make the late Matthew Perry blush.
Speaking with The Sun, Sibbett, who got the role of Carol soon after she had given birth, revealed that Chandler's uncomfortable reaction in the scene where Carol breastfeeds Ben in The One With the Breast Milk was only part acting, as Perry was actually taken aback by a decision she made.
Sibbett said: "I actually tried to nurse the babies - with their mother’s permission - and that’s why you get such a hilarious reaction from Matt Perry.
"He was like 'Whoa, Sibbett’s breast is out.' He thought I was going to [be] pantomime breastfeeding, but didn’t know I’d do it for real.
"I was really free in front of the audience, put my boob out and the babe on. The baby is like, 'How the heck?' as he’d never breastfed before. The baby had no idea what was going on and reacted. That’s why Matt’s reaction was so funny too."
More like this
She continued: "You can almost see him blush if you look at that take closely enough. It’s so hilarious.
"I mean, I’m sure he’d seen breasts before, but he’d never seen me whip mine - my big, milky breast - out. That was funny."
Read more:
- The Inbetweeners star offers troubling update on reunion
- Greg Davies's The Cleaner confirms season 3 release date
One of the show's writers, Adam Chase, recently revealed that Joey and Rachel's relationship storyline was not well received by the cast.
He said: "The cast was very much against it. It felt very incestuous to them."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Meanwhile, Phoebe star Lisa Kudrow revealed one classic moment, in which Joey comes up with a way that Phoebe can outsmart Chandler as she tries to 'seduce' him, was Perry's idea.
She explained: "It’s like, 'We’ve got to come up with something to up the stakes.' And I think it was him that went, 'What if he just [imitates unbuttoning a shirt with one hand] … and the shirt flies open?'
"And they’re like, 'Are you OK wearing a bra?' And I went, 'A bra? There’s more covering than a bathing suit! It’s fine.'"
Friends is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.