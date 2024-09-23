Sibbett said: "I actually tried to nurse the babies - with their mother’s permission - and that’s why you get such a hilarious reaction from Matt Perry.

"He was like 'Whoa, Sibbett’s breast is out.' He thought I was going to [be] pantomime breastfeeding, but didn’t know I’d do it for real.

"I was really free in front of the audience, put my boob out and the babe on. The baby is like, 'How the heck?' as he’d never breastfed before. The baby had no idea what was going on and reacted. That’s why Matt’s reaction was so funny too."

She continued: "You can almost see him blush if you look at that take closely enough. It’s so hilarious.

"I mean, I’m sure he’d seen breasts before, but he’d never seen me whip mine - my big, milky breast - out. That was funny."

One of the show's writers, Adam Chase, recently revealed that Joey and Rachel's relationship storyline was not well received by the cast.

He said: "The cast was very much against it. It felt very incestuous to them."

Meanwhile, Phoebe star Lisa Kudrow revealed one classic moment, in which Joey comes up with a way that Phoebe can outsmart Chandler as she tries to 'seduce' him, was Perry's idea.

She explained: "It’s like, 'We’ve got to come up with something to up the stakes.' And I think it was him that went, 'What if he just [imitates unbuttoning a shirt with one hand] … and the shirt flies open?'

"And they’re like, 'Are you OK wearing a bra?' And I went, 'A bra? There’s more covering than a bathing suit! It’s fine.'"

