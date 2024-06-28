Kudrow said: "It’s like, 'We’ve got to come up with something to up the stakes.' And I think it was him that went, 'What if he just [imitates unbuttoning a shirt with one hand] … and the shirt flies open?'

"And they’re like, 'Are you OK wearing a bra?' And I went, 'A bra? There’s more covering than a bathing suit! It’s fine.'"

You can watch the classic moment in the clip below.

More like this

Kudrow, who said she is currently rewatching the sitcom in memory of Perry, also spoke about the experience on set over the 10 years that the show was on air.

Read more:

She said: "You’re just laughing all day long, basically, in between the scenes, because these are funny people.

"And especially someone like Matthew, whose goal was: How many laughs can I get in real life every day? So we were always laughing so hard, tears were flying out of our faces."

This isn't the first time one of the show's actors has revealed that Perry was behind some crucial decision-making on the show.

Lisa Cash, who had a small role in the show's fifth season as a flight attendant, previously revealed that she was initially brought in as a character Chandler would have an affair with, something which would have serious ramifications for his relationship with Monica.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She said: "We had rehearsed it and everything. The day before we were shooting in front of a live audience, I was told that Perry went to the writers and said the audience would never forgive [Chandler] for cheating on Monica.

"He was probably right! That would've changed possibly the course of the show and his character."

Friends is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.