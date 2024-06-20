Speaking at the BBC's Comedy Showcase earlier this week, Jon Petrie said that James Corden and Ruth Jones have come up with "a brilliant idea and a brilliant story" for the final episode, but that they are currently keeping the script under lock and key.

He said, as reported by the MailOnline: "I genuinely still haven't seen the script, James and Ruth won't let us look at it yet. Which I think is great, they are really keeping it under wraps and don't want people to see it outside of their very, very tight circle until they're 100 per cent certain of it."

Ruth Jones and James Corden as Nessa and Smithy. BBC/Tom Jackson

He continued: "I think it will be hard when they are filming it because it's such a huge show and everyone will want to watch, everyone in all the locations where it's shot, it will be obvious what's being shot.

"I suppose you have to take it as a compliment that it means so much to so many people."

All of the main cast of Gavin & Stacey are expected to return for the finale, including Corden, Jones, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb, Melanie Walters and Rob Brydon, while it has also been reported that Sheridan Smith could return as Smithy's sister Rudi.

We also now know when the special is set to film, with Corden telling Zoe Ball on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that they will begin shooting "around September/October time".

He continued: "It's going to be tight to get it in and delivered, but building that show, it's like building a Jenga puzzle. Cast availability and things like that. I think it'll be okay."

Gavin & Stacey is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

