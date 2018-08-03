"Courteney, Lisa and I talk about it. I fantasise about it," Aniston told InStyle magazine. "It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don't know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."

Aniston seems pretty confident that she could get her two friends on board to bring back Rachel Green, Monica Gellar and Phoebe Buffay. But she's less sure about whether Joey Tribbiani will ever put in an appearance.

"I know Matt LeBlanc doesn't want to be asked that question anymore," she said. "But maybe we could talk him into it.

"Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture."

LeBlanc was the one who initially kept the Friends franchise going, starring in spin-off sitcom Joey from 2004 to 2006. But he's since said he's not interested in bringing back the original series.

"To go back and revisit all these years later, well I don't know what the story would be now," he said. "They would all have moved on from that period so it just wouldn't be the same... Normally I'd never say never, but in the case of Friends I would say definitely never."

No word from co-stars Matthew Perry or David Schwimmer yet – but perhaps the women of the group should start working on their wicker furniture based show and see what happens?