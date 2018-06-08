Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Friends co-creator reveals whether Ross and Rachel are still together

Friends co-creator reveals whether Ross and Rachel are still together

Oh! My! GODDDD!

Warner Bros, Sky pics, TL

Ross and Rachel. Rachel and Ross. That’s been one heck of a see-saw, hasn’t it? The Friends duo went through many up and many downs (as well as that awkward Joey/Rachel storyline), but the two characters finished the sitcom as a definite couple.

Advertisement

Yet what happened after Friends finished? Did Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) stay together and raise Emma as a family? Or was a break inevitable? Sitcom co-creator David Crane has settled the debate when questioned at The Wrap’s comedy showrunners panel: “Yes. Come on, they worked really hard, ten years.

And that’s not the only good news: Crane also revealed that Chandler and Monica are doing fine too.

It’s also likely that Ross and Rachel got hitched a second time (hopefully not doodle-covered and in Vegas): in the Friends spinoff Joey, Tribbiani mentions that his friends got married, referencing Ross and Rachel.

There’s every reason why Emma and Ben wouldn’t have more siblings to play with, too. When asked about Ross and Rachel in 2012, Aniston told THR: “They’re absolutely, 100 percent together. They have more kids!”

Advertisement

Turns out Phoebe was right, they were lobsters all along.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Friends

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 20/02/2018 - Programme Name: Top Gear - TX: 25/02/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Matt LeBlanc with a Jaguar F-Type SVR Matt LeBlanc - (C) BBC - Photographer: Jeff Spicer BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jennifer Aniston (Getty, EH)

Jennifer Aniston to play lesbian US president in new Netflix film First Ladies

Friends (Getty, EH)

Friends is “done” – there will be no reunion says co-creator David Crane

Friends (Getty, EH)

Friends stars respond to fan claims that show is ‘sexist’ and ‘homophobic’

FRIENDS -- "The One with the Football" Episode 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani -- Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank (BA)

Unagi? The 15 funniest Friends episodes on Netflix, ranked

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more