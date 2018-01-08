Ross and Rachel's first kiss

The One with the Prom Video (S2 EP14)

After seasons of will-they, won't-they ("you're OVER me? When were you under me?"), these two finally got together after Rachel had a watch of their high school prom video and realised Ross really was her lobster.

When is the "We were on a break" episode?

The One Where Ross & Rachel Take a Break (S3 EP15)

Ross gets jealous of Rachel's co-worker Mark and the pair end up taking their infamous break. It only lasts a night but Ross's decision to sleep with the "hot copy girl" puts paid to their relationship for good.

When does Ross say Rachel's name at the wedding?

The One with Ross's Wedding: Part 2 (S4 EP24)

Ross moves on to Emily but their whirlwind romance hits a stumbling block when Rachel makes a last-minute appearance at their wedding in London, prompting Ross to say the wrong name at the altar.

When is Ross and Rachel's Vegas wedding?

The One in Vegas: Part 2 (S5 EP24)

Ross and Rachel get steaming drunk on the hotel's minibar and say "I do" before Monica and Chandler get a chance to.

When does Ross's red sweater reveal he's Rachel's baby daddy?

The One with the Red Sweater (S8 EP2)

The key to discovering the identity of Rachel's baby's father is a red sweater Joey finds in their apartment. He, Phoebe and Monica believe it belongs to Rachel's ex-boyfriend Tag. Little do they know it's a jumper that Ross also owns...

When do Monica and Chandler get together?

The One with Ross's Wedding: Part 2 (S4 EP24)

Ross's London wedding is a bruising experience for Monica when a guest mistakes her for the mother of the bride. Chandler steps in to comfort her... with a drunken night of passion.

When do Monica and Chandler propose to each other?

The One with the Proposal: Part 2 (S6 EP25)

Chandler's plan to throw Monica off the scent is almost ruined by Richard who confesses his love for Monica and asks her to marry him. Chandler panics that he's about to lose everything, only to return to the apartment to find his girlfriend in a room full of candles, down on one knee.

When do Monica and Chandler get married?

The One with Chandler and Monica's Wedding: Part 1 & 2 (S7 EP23 & 24)

The pair finally make it up the aisle – after an eventful day – to be married by Joey, dressed in a bloodied World War I soldier's uniform.

When do Rachel and Joey get together?

The One in Barbados (S9 EP23)

Joey develops feelings for Rachel in season eight but when he finally tells her she turns him down. The pair accidentally get engaged when she gives birth to Ross's baby in the series finale but it isn't until season nine that Rachel begins to feel attracted to him and the friends get together during a group trip to Barbados.

When does Phoebe give birth to triplets?

The One Hundredth (S5 EP3)

Phoebe agrees to carry a baby for her brother Frank and his wife Alice. Little does she know it will actually be triplets...!

BEST GUEST STARS

When is Brad Pitt in Friends?

The One with the Rumour (S8 EP9)

Back when Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt, he made a guest appearance on the show. But instead of showing the pair in wedded bliss (as they were believed to be at the time), Pitt played an old school friend of Ross with an intense loathing for Rachel.

When is Danny DeVito in Friends?

The One Where the Stripper Cries (S10 EP11)

It's Phoebe's fancy bachelorette (or hen do for us Brits) and Monica and Rachel realise she's expecting a stripper so they arrange a last-minute booking. But when he turns up, he isn't exactly what they expected...

When is Julia Roberts in Friends?

The One After the Super Bowl: Part 1 & 2 (S2 EP 12 & 13)

Ross travels to San Diego where his pet monkey Marcel is now the star of a new film. While on set Chandler comes across an old school friend (Julia Roberts) hell bent on seeking revenge for a childhood prank. Jean-Claude Van Damme and Brook Shields also appear in this star-studded episode.

When is Bruce Willis in Friends?

The One Where Ross Meets Elizabeth's Dad (S6 EP21)

The One Where Paul's The Man (S6 EP22)

The One With The Ring (S6 EP23)

Ross begins dating student Elizabeth, much to the amusement of the friends. But when her strict father Paul (Bruce Willis) is introduced to Ross, he somehow ends up a relationship with Rachel.

When is George Clooney in Friends?

The One with the Two Parts: Part 2 (S1 EP17)

Rachel sprains her ankle but when she gets to the hospital she pretends to be Monica in order to use her medical insurance. Unsurprisingly, Monica is not a fan of this plan – especially when Rachel organises a double date with their handsome doctors, played by fresh-faced ER stars George Clooney and Noah Wyle.

When is Jeff Goldblum in Friends?

The One With the Mugging (S9 EP15)

Joey has an audition with Jeff Goldblum and narrowly secures a callback. During his second round, desperate for a wee, he gives a jumpy audition which Goldblum loves. So when it comes to his final round he fills his bladder to bursting – a decision that has dire consequences.

When is Susan Sarandon in Friends?

The One With Joey's New Brain (S7 EP15)

Joey's Days of Our Lives character gets a brain transplant from one of the show's female characters. Unfortunately the actress who plays her (Susan Sarandon) is unaware she is about to be killed off...

FUNNIEST MOMENTS

Which Friends episode is the one with Unagi?

The One With Unagi (S6 EP17)

Rachel and Phoebe take self-defence classes but Ross claims that after years of studying karate, the pair do not have "unagi" – he defines it as a state of total self-awareness to avoid attack; everyone else is convinced it's a type of sushi.

Which Friends episode is "the pivot"?

The One With the Cop (S5 EP16)

Ross purchases a new sofa but refuses to pay the delivery charge. As he, Rachel and Chandler attempt to manoeuvre it up a narrow staircase, he barks the now infamous instruction: "pivot, pivot, PIVOT!"

Which Friends episode is Ross's sandwich?

The One With Ross's Sandwich (S5 EP9)

Monica makes Ross a sandwich of thanksgiving leftovers in the wake of his second divorce. But when someone at work eats it, fragile Ross is overwhelmed with rage.

What episode of Friends does Rachel make the trifle?

The One Where Ross Got High (S6 EP9)

Rachel is tasked with making a dessert for Thanksgiving. But when two pages of her recipe book get stuck together, she comes up with a trifle made of jam, custard... and beef.

Which Friends episode does Ross wear leather pants?

The One With All the Resolutions (S5 EP11)

Ross's New Year's resolution is to do something new every day so he buys a pair of leather pants. But when he wears them on a date he starts to overheat and before long he's trapped in a bathroom unable to pull his trousers back up.

Which episode of Friends is the apartment swap?

The One With the Embryos (S4 EP12)

Monica and Rachel take on Chandler and Joey in a trivia quiz to see who knows each other best. The stakes are raised when competitive Monica bets the girls' apartment.

Which episode of Friends features the holiday armadillo?

The One With the Holiday Armadillo (S7 EP10)

Ross wants to teach Ben about his Jewish heritage so – to compete with Chandler's Santa – he dresses up as the Holiday Armadillo to hold his son's attention.

Which episode of Friends does Joey learn to speak French?

The One Where Joey Speaks French (S10 EP13)

Joey describes himself as a fluent French speaker on his CV but there's just one problem: he doesn't understand a word. And when Phoebe tries to teach him, it becomes clear he's not going to pick it up any time soon...

Which episode of Friends does Chandler move to Yemen?

The One With All the Rugby (S4 EP15)

Chandler finds himself in yet another relationship with Janice and – in a desperate bid to get rid of her – fabricates a move to Yemen. When she insists on accompanying him to the airport, he is forced to buy a ticket and board the plane.

Which episode of Friends does Monica say "SEVEN"?

The One With Phoebe's Uterus (S4 EP11)

Monica gives naive Chandler a very vocal lesson in the seven erogenous zones on a woman's body.

Which episode of Friends does Joey do lunges?

The One Where No One's Ready (S3 EP2)

A row between the boys escalates when Chandler hides all of Joey's underwear – so Joey responds by wearing all his roommates clothes... commando.

Which episode of Friends does Ross whiten his teeth?

The One With Ross's Teeth (S6 EP8)

Ross decides to lighten his teeth for a date but leaves the gel on too long and his mouth becomes luminous.

Which episode of Friends does Monica put the turkey on her head?

The One With All the Thanksgivings (S5 EP8)

Chandler is upset after a Thanksgiving story-telling session so Monica decides to cheer him up, by dancing around with a turkey on her head.

Which episode of Friends does Ross get his spray tan?

The One With Ross's Tan (S10 EP3)

Ross decides to get a spray tan but, thanks to some mishaps in the booth, ends up with very tanned front and a very pale back.