In a preview clip of the series exclusive to RadioTimes.com (which you can watch above), Binky, Rosie and Lucy are all catching up over drinks and speaking about how times have changed since they were last on camera together.

Binky says to Lucy: "Please, let me hear the famous line," and joking about having to "pay so much" to hear it, the women start laughing as they misremember who said what to Lucy to rile her up at the time.

"I just saw red. I just was like, 'Why is everyone getting all up in my grill?'," Lucy says.

Of course, who could forget the season 4 scene in which Lucy delivered the same line to a dinner party hall full of guests? Although the episode aired more than 10 years ago, it's still quoted by Made in Chelsea fans to this day.

Rosie then admits: "I cringe so much looking back at stuff." When the conversation turns to showing Made in Chelsea to their children, Lucy says that it would be a representation of "when mummy and daddy met on TV", referring to partner James Dunmore.

"A lot has changed, I feel like we have changed, haven't we?" Lucy asks, which prompts them all to reflect on life in their thirties and the people they have around them currently.

It's certainly a marked change from the fiery dinner parties, rivalries and love triangles that used to plague the days of the E4 reality show when they were all on it. Now, the OGs are set to give us a window into their current lives and what is on their plates now.

According to the synopsis: "The series will follow them, their families and closest friends as they juggle family life, host events and run successful businesses."

As of now, it hasn't been revealed whether or not anyone else will be joining Binky, Rosie and Lucy in the new spin-off but we're sure this won't be the only time they reflect on some of Made in Chelsea's most memorable moments.

Speaking ahead of the release of the series and why now is the right time to do it, Watson said: "There have been multiple things that have come my way, but they just haven’t felt right - it had to be the right project.

"This is with a familiar team and it feels like I actually am ready to share my life with the viewers. I feel people know a part of me and they are going to get to know me on a deeper level, which is really special."

Similarly, Fortescue said: "I’m so excited to be doing a show again. I didn’t think I would be doing anything like this after Made in Chelsea. I think that’s down to the prospect of it being shot so differently and being able to do something with Binky, who is one of my best friends."

Binky also added: "A lot has changed, and I’ve grown up a lot. So for me to open myself up to the public again and allow cameras into my home to meet my children and husband is quite daunting, but I feel like I’m ready for that to happen."

Beyond Chelsea starts on E4 on Tuesday 29th October at 10pm. It will also be available to stream on Channel 4.

