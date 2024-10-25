  1. Home
Beyond Chelsea: Release date, cast and latest news

Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson are returning for this Made in Chelsea spin-off series, which picks up on their lives since they left the original show.

Binky, Lucy and Rosie all sat next to each other smiling and looking ahead.

Published:

It’s a good time to be a  Made in Chelsea fan. The 28th(!) season of the main show is currently airing, following the lives and loves of London’s elite in SW3.

The show’s cast has undergone a lot of overhauls over the years, but most fans would agree that the most iconic era of the show was the early days, with the likes of Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson being part of the core cast.

It’s been years since we’ve seen these OGs on our screens — so it’s fair to say that a catch-up is well overdue. That’s the purpose of the latest Made in Chelsea spin-off: Beyond Chelsea.

“Now in their 30s, navigating through new challenges and life’s biggest milestones, the series will follow them, their families and closest friends as they juggle family life, host events and run successful businesses,” the official Channel 4 synopsis reads.

So, when is Beyond Chelsea coming out? And what else should we know about it? Read on to find out.

Beyond Chelsea release date

Beyond Chelsea will begin on E4 on Tuesday 29th October at 10pm.

The following episode will air the next night at the same time, and on the same channel. This two-part series will also be streamable on Channel 4.

Who features in Beyond Chelsea?

While the Made in Chelsea cast is usually stacked, it looks like Beyond Chelsea is going to be a lot more intimate.

This is because there are only three OGs returning for the show: Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson.

Perhaps, as the episodes unfold, we’ll get other cast member cameos — but it doesn’t seem likely.

What have the cast said about taking part in Beyond Chelsea?

In pre-show interviews, the trio opened up to Channel 4.

Watson said she felt “very excited” and that this reunion show was “a long time coming”, and added: “I think it was the right opportunity at the right time.

“There have been multiple things that have come my way, but they just haven’t felt right – it had to be the right project.

“This is with a familiar team and it feels like I actually am ready to share my life with the viewers. I feel people know a part of me and they are going to get to know me on a deeper level, which is really special.”

Binky, Lucy, Rosie in Beyond Chelsea sat on a sofa smiling
Binky, Lucy, Rosie in Beyond Chelsea.
E4

Similarly, Fortescue added: “I’m so excited to be doing a show again. I didn’t think I would be doing anything like this after Made in Chelsea. I think that’s down to the prospect of it being shot so differently and being able to do something with Binky, who is one of my best friends.

“It was a great offer to share more of my life. The show is allowing for fans to see a closer view of our lives.”

Meanwhile, Felstead shared that she was “excited and a little bit nervous”.

“I feel like I’ve been in a bubble since leaving Made in Chelsea,” she elaborated.

“A lot has changed, and I’ve grown up a lot. So for me to open myself up to the public again and allow cameras into my home to meet my children and husband is quite daunting, but I feel like I’m ready for that to happen.”

Is there a trailer for Beyond Chelsea?

A short, 14-second trailer of the series has been released.

In the trailer, Rosie says: “It’s scary, but we’re excited to let the cameras in again.”

Beyond Chelsea starts on E4 on Tuesday 29th October at 10pm. It will also be available to stream on Channel 4.

