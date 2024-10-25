Beyond Chelsea: Release date, cast and latest news

The show’s cast has undergone a lot of overhauls over the years, but most fans would agree that the most iconic era of the show was the early days, with the likes of Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson being part of the core cast.

It’s a good time to be a Made in Chelsea fan. The 28th(!) season of the main show is currently airing, following the lives and loves of London’s elite in SW3.

It’s been years since we’ve seen these OGs on our screens — so it’s fair to say that a catch-up is well overdue. That’s the purpose of the latest Made in Chelsea spin-off: Beyond Chelsea.

“Now in their 30s, navigating through new challenges and life’s biggest milestones, the series will follow them, their families and closest friends as they juggle family life, host events and run successful businesses,” the official Channel 4 synopsis reads.

So, when is Beyond Chelsea coming out? And what else should we know about it? Read on to find out.

Beyond Chelsea release date

Beyond Chelsea will begin on E4 on Tuesday 29th October at 10pm.

The following episode will air the next night at the same time, and on the same channel. This two-part series will also be streamable on Channel 4.

Who features in Beyond Chelsea?

While the Made in Chelsea cast is usually stacked, it looks like Beyond Chelsea is going to be a lot more intimate.

This is because there are only three OGs returning for the show: Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson.

Perhaps, as the episodes unfold, we’ll get other cast member cameos — but it doesn’t seem likely.

