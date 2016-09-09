2 The central female character is constantly screwing up, and is deeply adrift in the world of men and relationships. Men, as in Miranda, are the sex objects here.

3 There’s even a bit in the first episode where someone mistakes her for a man.

The reason that this similarity hasn’t been spotted before – apart from the possibility that it’s wrong – is that Fleabag’s calling card, as far as critics are concerned, is that it’s shocking. And shock tends to override everything else – virtually no reviews I’ve read of Fleabag have mentioned its form or structure or style or plotting – but all mention the fact that the first episode included anal sex and the c-word.

It’s hard to get past shock, in comedy or elsewhere. In 1969, Jean-Luc Godard’s British Sounds showed an image of a naked woman’s torso, voiced-over by political and revolutionary ideas. Godard’s intention, by staying on the woman, was to empty the image of its power. Trouble is, all I can remember, having seen it 30 years ago, is the nakedness: I could not tell you a single one of the voiced-over ideas.

Shock is not what it used to be, however. Most forms of shock are not shocking any more. Writers, comics and artists still reach for body parts and swear words and illicit sexual practices to scandalise, but although people do exist who remain disturbed by these things (as I found out to my cost recently when my Radio 4 show, Don’t Make Me Laugh, broadcast a round about the Queen’s sex life), the truth is that the shock of the new needs to be found elsewhere.

On the other hand, social media have created a situation where everyone in the world can raise a little flag of self, and one thing that really powers the wind behind that flag is outrage. Thus everyone is shocked by everything now. From a comedian’s point of view, it can appear as if someone will find some way of being shocked by (and then telling you off for) any joke at all.

In my new live show, the subject matter – my late mother’s sex life, my dad’s dementia – is shocking, but not, I think, in the usual way: not least because the purpose is not to shock, but to describe my parents in as unvarnished a way as possible. But also by making it so personal to me, I challenge the audience to be shocked. There is a sense in which the person in the room who should be most offended by these stories is the one on stage.

But who knows if it works, if I’ve got the comic balance right? After all, I’m someone who thinks Fleabag is just like Miranda.

