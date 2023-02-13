Monty Python star John confirmed earlier this month that he was bringing back Fawlty Towers alongside his daughter Camilla, with director Rob Reiner among the executive producers.

Camilla Cleese, the daughter of John Cleese, has teased the upcoming Fawlty Towers reboot, which she's writing alongside her father – promising jokes that are "a little bit edgy".

Speaking to The Sun, Camilla said that the revamped Fawlty Towers won't be "out to get anyone".

"There will be jokes that will be a little bit edgy but we’re not out to get anyone, we don’t dislike any people," she said. "That’s not the basis of it. People are a little sensitive nowadays, to put it lightly.

"If anything we’re making fun of the show’s characters and their idiosyncrasies."

Camilla Cleese and John Cleese. Amanda Stronza/Getty Images for SXSW

She added that the show could take between "three months or three years" to make.

Fawlty Towers first aired on BBC One in 1975, before returning for a second season in 1979, and has become one of the most popular sitcoms in British TV history.

Last week, John Cleese – who has repeatedly hit out at cancel culture – said that the Fawlty Towers reboot would be set abroad and would not be airing on the BBC.

"I’m not doing it with the BBC because I won’t get the freedom," he said. "I was terribly lucky before, because I was working for the BBC in the late '60s, '70s, and the beginning of the '80s."

He added: "That was the best time because the BBC was run by people with real personalities who loved the medium and who were operating out of confidence, which was OK because there wasn’t so much competition."

While the cast for the Fawlty Towers reboot has not yet been announced, John did reveal that the show will be set on "a Caribbean island or something like that", with Basil and his daughter managing a boutique hotel.

