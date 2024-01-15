Whether you're a long-time fan or yet to explore these gems, Disney+ offers a treasure trove of laughter that's just a click away. Let’s embark on a joyful journey through some of the best comedic series Disney+ has to offer!

The Simpsons

A Family Like No Other: For over three decades, The Simpsons has remained a cornerstone of animated comedy – from Homer's infamous "D'oh!" to Bart's pranks, there's a reason why this show has a special place in our hearts. This iconic show invites us into the lives of the Simpson family and other eclectic residents of the fictional town of Springfield and over the years, its uncanny ability to blend humour with heart has made it a fan favourite – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie are not just characters; after 34 years, they're a part of our family.

Whether it’s your first time watching or you're revisiting your favourite episodes, The Simpsons on Disney+ will surely bring a smile to your face.

Modern Family

Relatable Laughs in Every Episode: Modern Family redefined the family sitcom with its witty, warm, and often hilarious take on the complexities of modern family life. The show's mockumentary style and diverse, lovable characters – from Phil (Ty Burrell)’s dad jokes to Gloria (Sofia Vergara)’s fiery personality – create a relatable and entertaining experience. Whether you're laughing at Cam (Eric Stonestreet)’s theatrics or nodding along with Claire (Julie Bowen)’s struggles, Modern Family is the perfect show to watch (or rewatch) as we spend more time indoors this January.

How I Met Your Mother

Legendary Comedy: This show takes us through Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor)’s epic journey to find true love, with a twist of humour in every tale. How I Met Your Mother is more than a sitcom; it's a collection of life lessons wrapped in laughter. The adventures of Ted, Marshall (Jason Segel), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Robin (Cobie Smulders), and the legendary Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) are timeless. The blend of gags, romance, and life’s ups and downs make this series a must-watch.

New Girl

Quirky and Endearing: Zooey Deschanel shines as Jess in New Girl, a show about friendship, love, and the hilarious mishaps of life. The dynamics between Jess (Deschanel), her three male roommates – the sarcastic, socially inept Nick (Jake Johnson), highly-strung Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and oddball Winston (Lamorne Morris) and best friend Cece (Hannah Simone) – create comedic gold and every episode is a new adventure, filled with quirky humour and heartwarming moments. It’s the perfect pick-me-up show to watch snuggled up on your couch.

Black-ish

Comedy with a Message: Black-ish is not only funny but also thought-provoking, tackling real-world issues with a unique blend of humour and pathos. The Johnson family, led by Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross), provide a fresh perspective on societal norms and family life. Each episode is a delightful mix of laughter and learning, making it an excellent choice for those chilly January evenings.

Family Guy

Irreverent and Hilarious: Since it launched back in 1999, Family Guy has been entertaining fans with its mixture of irreverent humour, cutaway gags, and unforgettable characters, like the mischievous Peter Griffin and evil genius baby Stewie (both voiced by series creator Seth MacFarlane). 25 years on, it's become a staple of the genre.

Whether it's poking fun at pop culture or delivering laugh-out-loud absurd storylines, Family Guy is a wild ride that never fails to entertain.

