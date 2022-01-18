David Jason “would love to” reprise Only Fools and Horses role

He first portrayed the cheeky Peckham salesman for the sitcom’s first episode back in 1981, being a regular face on our screens right up until the grand finale on Christmas Day 2003.

Sir David Jason has revealed that he would be keen to revisit his iconic Only Fools and Horses character Del Boy, if presented with a strong enough pitch.

Jason later reprised the role for 2014’s Sport Relief in a sketch with David Beckham, while last year he shared a video to YouTube of Del Boy wishing the England squad good luck as they reached the end of their Euro 2020 run.

However, the actor’s latest comments suggest that he is eyeing a more substantial return to the character, who he admits to having a particular fondness for.

“I’ve always loved Del Boy, who is such a wonderful loser,” he said (via The Sun). “I would love to revisit him, I need someone to write me a script.”

Almost two decades since it went off-air, Only Fools and Horses remains hugely popular among Brits, but spin-offs The Green Green Grass and Rock & Chips never quite reached the same stratospheric heights.

Jason went on to say that one element of the show’s success is the relatability of its core trio of characters, whose family dynamic still resonates with millions across the country.

“It’s funny, amusing and an identity for most people who watch it, who are working class and come from where I come from, and identify with the idiots who are the Trotters,” he said.

“They’re just like the rest of us: a family who have ups and downs.”

