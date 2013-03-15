So don your Red Nose, make a donation (here) then sit back, relax and get ready for an evening of top-notch entertainment...

7:00-8:00pm BBC1

Lenny Henry, Dermot O’Leary and Claudia Winkleman will kick off proceedings on BBC1 by hosting an hour of comedy and spectacle consisting of:

* Rowan Atkinson aka the Archbishop of Comedy delivering an address to the nation

* Jessie J shaving her head

* One Direction performing their smash-hit Comic Relief single One Way or Another

* Miranda Hart starring in a unique (she calls it “ruined”) version of Call the Midwife

* Simon Cowell getting ‘married’

* An appearance by Muppets star Miss Piggy

8:00-9:30pm BBC1

Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon take over hosting duties for the next 90 minutes of programming, which will feature:

* The culmination of a special Comic Relief EastEnders storyline

* Lenny Henry meeting the celebrities who completed this year’s Zambezi River Comic Relief challenge

* Jack Whitehall and Micky Flanagan competing in a MasterChef cook-off for Dame Edna Everage

* Peter Kay presenting the results of Sit Down for Comic Relief

9:30-10:30pm BBC1

John Bishop and Davina McCall pick up the baton, presenting:

* Ricky Gervais donning a cheap suit and reviving David Brent in The Office Revisited, a special one-off programme that includes a new song the former Wernham Hogg manager, Equality Street (Also, for more Gervais, have a look at this Comic Relief appeal he’s made with Muppets character Pepe the King Prawn)

* Homeland star Damian Lewis appearing in a brand-new Vicar of Dibley one-off

* Mrs Brown (aka comic Brendan O’Carroll) making her first Comic Relief appearance

* Miranda Hart, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders completing the final leg of Hart’s fundraising cross-country walk Miranda’s Mad March

10:30-11:05pm BBC2

Comic Relief switches to BBC2, with Jonathan Ross and Jack Whitehall at the helm for 35 minutes of fun featuring:

* More classic comedy from David Brent and Mrs Brown

* Will Ferrell performing a special Anchorman sketch

* The cast of Fresh Meat going back to their roots with a university-themed challenge

* A look back at the best moments from this year’s Great Comic Relief Bake Off, while Jonathan and Jack desperately try to ice a cake live on air

11:05pm-11:45pm BBC1

Jonathan and Jack are joined at the podium by David Tennant, and Adil Rey’s comedy creation Citizen Khan to take viewers through another 40 minutes of larks – including David Walliams introducing viewers to all the celebrities he’s been ‘intimate’ with over the past 12 months...

11:45pm-12:45am BBC1

Alan Carr teams up with Walliams for what promises to be a suitably irreverent hour of giggles including:

* Peter Kay introducing a special pop promo from Sit Down for Comic Relief, which features an array of grinning celebs

* Dynamo of Magician: Impossible fame attempting an ambitious illusion from the heart of BBC Television Centre

* Russell Howard serving up some especially Good News

* The best bits of Graham Norton’s recent marathon BBC3 chat-show

12:45-1:30am BBC1

Russell Brand takes the stage to guide us through the last 45 minutes of Comic Relief 2013 and introduce:

* Highlights from his sell-out Give It Up for Comic Relief concert

* The culmination of Ricky Gervais’s extraordinary Comic Relief sketch

* A look back at the best bits of this year’s Comic Relief

1:30-2:50am BBC1

Grimmy's Comic Relief Late Nighter sees Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw present some of the best sketches from the last 25 years, plus his personal favourites.

And then, it's high time we all got to bed!