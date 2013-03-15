Comic Relief 2013: your complete guide to Red Nose Day TV
From the return of David Brent to the wedding of Simon Cowell, there's a lot going on at the BBC this Red Nose Day. Let us guide you through it...
Feeling a little overwhelmed by the sheer volume of comedy programming heading your way this Red Nose Day? Or just keen not to miss certain special moments? Either way, you need the RadioTimes.com guide to the BBC's extensive Comic Relief coverage.
Featuring everything from the wedding of Simon Cowell to the return of The Vicar of Dibley and David Brent – and not forgetting first Comic Relief appearances for Mrs Brown and legendary news anchorman Ron Burgundy (aka Will Ferrell) – tonight promises something for everyone.
So don your Red Nose, make a donation (here) then sit back, relax and get ready for an evening of top-notch entertainment...
7:00-8:00pm BBC1
Lenny Henry, Dermot O’Leary and Claudia Winkleman will kick off proceedings on BBC1 by hosting an hour of comedy and spectacle consisting of:
* Rowan Atkinson aka the Archbishop of Comedy delivering an address to the nation
* Jessie J shaving her head
* One Direction performing their smash-hit Comic Relief single One Way or Another
* Miranda Hart starring in a unique (she calls it “ruined”) version of Call the Midwife
* Simon Cowell getting ‘married’
* An appearance by Muppets star Miss Piggy
8:00-9:30pm BBC1
Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon take over hosting duties for the next 90 minutes of programming, which will feature:
* The culmination of a special Comic Relief EastEnders storyline
* Lenny Henry meeting the celebrities who completed this year’s Zambezi River Comic Relief challenge
* Jack Whitehall and Micky Flanagan competing in a MasterChef cook-off for Dame Edna Everage
* Peter Kay presenting the results of Sit Down for Comic Relief
9:30-10:30pm BBC1
John Bishop and Davina McCall pick up the baton, presenting:
* Ricky Gervais donning a cheap suit and reviving David Brent in The Office Revisited, a special one-off programme that includes a new song the former Wernham Hogg manager, Equality Street (Also, for more Gervais, have a look at this Comic Relief appeal he’s made with Muppets character Pepe the King Prawn)
* Homeland star Damian Lewis appearing in a brand-new Vicar of Dibley one-off
* Mrs Brown (aka comic Brendan O’Carroll) making her first Comic Relief appearance
* Miranda Hart, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders completing the final leg of Hart’s fundraising cross-country walk Miranda’s Mad March
10:30-11:05pm BBC2
Comic Relief switches to BBC2, with Jonathan Ross and Jack Whitehall at the helm for 35 minutes of fun featuring:
* More classic comedy from David Brent and Mrs Brown
* Will Ferrell performing a special Anchorman sketch
* The cast of Fresh Meat going back to their roots with a university-themed challenge
* A look back at the best moments from this year’s Great Comic Relief Bake Off, while Jonathan and Jack desperately try to ice a cake live on air
11:05pm-11:45pm BBC1
Jonathan and Jack are joined at the podium by David Tennant, and Adil Rey’s comedy creation Citizen Khan to take viewers through another 40 minutes of larks – including David Walliams introducing viewers to all the celebrities he’s been ‘intimate’ with over the past 12 months...
11:45pm-12:45am BBC1
Alan Carr teams up with Walliams for what promises to be a suitably irreverent hour of giggles including:
* Peter Kay introducing a special pop promo from Sit Down for Comic Relief, which features an array of grinning celebs
* Dynamo of Magician: Impossible fame attempting an ambitious illusion from the heart of BBC Television Centre
* Russell Howard serving up some especially Good News
* The best bits of Graham Norton’s recent marathon BBC3 chat-show
12:45-1:30am BBC1
Russell Brand takes the stage to guide us through the last 45 minutes of Comic Relief 2013 and introduce:
* Highlights from his sell-out Give It Up for Comic Relief concert
* The culmination of Ricky Gervais’s extraordinary Comic Relief sketch
* A look back at the best bits of this year’s Comic Relief
1:30-2:50am BBC1
Grimmy's Comic Relief Late Nighter sees Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw present some of the best sketches from the last 25 years, plus his personal favourites.
And then, it's high time we all got to bed!