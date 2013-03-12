Ricky Gervais has just released a teaser of the duo's would-be hit single Equality Street and, d'you know what? It actually sounds quite pleasant. Well, what we can hear of it so far - tantalisingly, this snippet's only 19 seconds long.

Nevertheless, Brent's voice fits the track surprisingly well. In fact, I like these first few bars so much I've got my fingers crossed that some YouTube scamp mixes a dub version of the song once the full version's released. Hear for yourself:

You like?

Well, whatever your thoughts, I dare say I'll be eating my words later this week as Gervais has promised that the song's going to be "horrendous" in its full version.

If you haven't seen it yet, watch a trailer for The Office Revisited here.