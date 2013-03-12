David Brent skanks his way down Equality Street - video
See and hear a teaser clip of Ricky Gervais's surprisingly listenable reggae Comic Relief tune
If you thought Free Love on the Free Love Freeway was a 'choon', just wait 'til you hear David Brent's latest opus.
Brent's making his TV comeback later this week in a Comic Relief special called The Office Revisited, which will see the former Wernham Hogg boss trying his hand at managing (and evidently performing alongside) a young reggae singer.
Ricky Gervais has just released a teaser of the duo's would-be hit single Equality Street and, d'you know what? It actually sounds quite pleasant. Well, what we can hear of it so far - tantalisingly, this snippet's only 19 seconds long.
Nevertheless, Brent's voice fits the track surprisingly well. In fact, I like these first few bars so much I've got my fingers crossed that some YouTube scamp mixes a dub version of the song once the full version's released. Hear for yourself:
You like?
Well, whatever your thoughts, I dare say I'll be eating my words later this week as Gervais has promised that the song's going to be "horrendous" in its full version.
If you haven't seen it yet, watch a trailer for The Office Revisited here.