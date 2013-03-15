He is currently hard at work filming the follow-up to 2004's comedy hit Anchorman, but actor Will Ferrell has taken some time out from his newsdesk duties as mustachioed broadcaster Ron Burgundy to record a special sketch for tonight's Comic Relief.

Ferrell recently resurrected his rouge suit to return to his much-loved character alongside co-stars Paul Rudd, Christina Appelgate, David Koechner and Steve Carell for Anchorman: The Legend Continues. While details of tonight's sketch are scarce, fans of San Diego's KVWN-TV Channel 4 Evening News team can look forward to a glimpse of their favourite 70s newsreader ahead of the sequel's release this Christmas.

Ferrell is joining a host of famous faces appearing on tonight's fundraiser which promises a new Vicar of Dibley episode featuring Homeland's Damian Lewis, the return of The Office's David Brent and Gavin & Stacey's Smithy, and a spoof episode of Call The Midwife, plus a wedding between Simon Cowell and a very special bride...

Don't miss all the Comic Relief action, kicking off at 7:00pm on BBC1 - and in the meantime, stay classy San Diego.

