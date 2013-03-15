Will Ferrell records a special Anchorman sketch for Comic Relief
Ron Burgundy will be part of tonight's Red Nose Day festivities alongside David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Miranda Hart and many, many more...
He is currently hard at work filming the follow-up to 2004's comedy hit Anchorman, but actor Will Ferrell has taken some time out from his newsdesk duties as mustachioed broadcaster Ron Burgundy to record a special sketch for tonight's Comic Relief.
Ferrell recently resurrected his rouge suit to return to his much-loved character alongside co-stars Paul Rudd, Christina Appelgate, David Koechner and Steve Carell for Anchorman: The Legend Continues. While details of tonight's sketch are scarce, fans of San Diego's KVWN-TV Channel 4 Evening News team can look forward to a glimpse of their favourite 70s newsreader ahead of the sequel's release this Christmas.
Ferrell is joining a host of famous faces appearing on tonight's fundraiser which promises a new Vicar of Dibley episode featuring Homeland's Damian Lewis, the return of The Office's David Brent and Gavin & Stacey's Smithy, and a spoof episode of Call The Midwife, plus a wedding between Simon Cowell and a very special bride...
Don't miss all the Comic Relief action, kicking off at 7:00pm on BBC1 - and in the meantime, stay classy San Diego.
