Simon Cowell gets married... but to who?
The X-Factor boss is walking down the aisle for Comic Relief. We have photos of all his prospective brides - from Alesha Dixon to David Walliams...
The world's most famous high-waisted trouser-wearing music mogul is set to walk down the aisle.
But while the X Factor boss gets suited and booted for his special day, the rest of us are still clueless as to the identity of his blushing bride...
From the looks of it, his Britain's Got Talent co-stars could all be in the running. Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are looking pretty in pink while David Walliams is nothing short of startling in a full on meringue of a wedding dress. Even Britain's Got More Talent presenter Stephen Mulhern could be a potential partner for Cowell.
Looks like we'll have to tune into Comic Relief: Funny for Money to find out who finally says "I do" – and whether Simon will say "It's a 'Yes' from me..."
Comic Relief: Funny for Money is on tonight from 7:00pm on BBC1
