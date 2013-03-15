From the looks of it, his Britain's Got Talent co-stars could all be in the running. Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are looking pretty in pink while David Walliams is nothing short of startling in a full on meringue of a wedding dress. Even Britain's Got More Talent presenter Stephen Mulhern could be a potential partner for Cowell.

Looks like we'll have to tune into Comic Relief: Funny for Money to find out who finally says "I do" – and whether Simon will say "It's a 'Yes' from me..."

Comic Relief: Funny for Money is on tonight from 7:00pm on BBC1

