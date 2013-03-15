One of my favourite memories of Red Nose Day was the Hugh Grant and Dawn French kiss. I watched it with a group of friends, all willing Dawn (who we adored) to raise the £1 million to kiss hunky Hugh. We raised it and she got her kiss to high-decibel screams of teenage jealousy. Go Comic Relief! Go Dawn!

Advertisement

Comic Relief sketches are an interesting beast. The eclectic gathering of celebrities all out of their comfort zone trying to film a sketch in a day is a mix of excitement and well, quite a lot of fear! But we soon forget the latter when we remember why we’re there. There’s a special vibe as we’re all filming for something beyond our careers, beyond television. Yes, you want to make it as entertaining as possible for the wonderful donating public, but ultimately there’s a joy in it not being about us but raising money for people in desperate need. Again, go Comic Relief!