Call the Midwife has a funny turn for Comic Relief
Chummy, aka Miranda Hart, and Sister Evangeline find themselves in an unusually shocking situation in the Call the Midwife Red Nose Day special
Everyone's favourite midwife appears to be embracing her comedy side. Apart from a couple of chuckle-worthy tumbles and a bike accident or two, our Chummy (aka NTA Best Actress winner Miranda Hart) has been disappointingly sensible when on the set of Call the Midwife – but hopefully that's all about to change.
Hart, alongside co-stars Jessica Raine, Pam Ferris, Jenny Agutter and Helen George, is set to lighten the mood at Nonnatus House and give fans a final hurrah at the end of what's been an emotionally draining series two, in a Comic Relief Call the Midwife special on Red Nose Day.
Now we know watching the mothers of the East End pop out babies isn't everyone's cup of tea (even the least squeamish telly viewers among us have probably found themselves shifting on their sofa cushions during some of the more dramatic CTM birth scenes) but something truly shocking must be occurring in the behind-the-scenes shot above, from the Comic Relief filming. These experienced midwives are supposed to have seen it all and even the unflappable Sister Evangeline looks as though she's been flapped.
Fingers crossed Chummy's alter ego, our beloved Miranda (of hit BBC1 sitcom Miranda), will make her debut appearance in the Call the Midwife Comic Relief skit. That horrified expression is definitely one that's crossed the face of Hart's clumsy and unlucky in love creation more than once...
Call the Midwife continues on Sunday at 8:00pm on BBC1