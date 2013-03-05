Now we know watching the mothers of the East End pop out babies isn't everyone's cup of tea (even the least squeamish telly viewers among us have probably found themselves shifting on their sofa cushions during some of the more dramatic CTM birth scenes) but something truly shocking must be occurring in the behind-the-scenes shot above, from the Comic Relief filming. These experienced midwives are supposed to have seen it all and even the unflappable Sister Evangeline looks as though she's been flapped.

Fingers crossed Chummy's alter ego, our beloved Miranda (of hit BBC1 sitcom Miranda), will make her debut appearance in the Call the Midwife Comic Relief skit. That horrified expression is definitely one that's crossed the face of Hart's clumsy and unlucky in love creation more than once...

Advertisement

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday at 8:00pm on BBC1