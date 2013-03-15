Damian Lewis and the cast of The Vicar of Dibley Comic Relief special - photos
The Dibley parishioners reunite for the first time in seven years during tonight's fundraiser - with a special appearance from the Homeland star
It's one of the most anticipated sketches of tonight's Comic Relief – the moment Damian Lewis meets Geraldine Grainger (aka Dawn French). Appearing in much-loved BBC comedy The Vicar of Dibley as a charming reverend, the British actor – best known for playing double-crossing agent Sgt Nicholas Brody in US espionage drama Homeland – is set to showcase his comedy skills in the 10-minute episode.
Written by Vicar of Dibley creator and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis, the return of the Dibley parishioners after seven years will see the patience of larger-than-life vicar Geraldine tested by Frank's deafness, Hugo's celebrity fixation and Owen's hygiene issues during a group excursion to London.
And following an unlikely encounter with Lewis's man of the cloth – predictably complicated by Jim's stutter – poor Gerry is left wondering if the trip was such a good idea after all...
For a sneak peek at what's in store during tonight's episode, check out the gallery below:
Tonight's Comic Relief action begins at 7:00pm on BBC1. Don't miss The Vicar of Dibley special, plus appearances from Anchorman's Ron Burgundy, Gavin & Stacey's Smithy, The Office's David Brent and Simon Cowell's very special bride.
