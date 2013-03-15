It's one of the most anticipated sketches of tonight's Comic Relief – the moment Damian Lewis meets Geraldine Grainger (aka Dawn French). Appearing in much-loved BBC comedy The Vicar of Dibley as a charming reverend, the British actor – best known for playing double-crossing agent Sgt Nicholas Brody in US espionage drama Homeland – is set to showcase his comedy skills in the 10-minute episode.

Written by Vicar of Dibley creator and Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis, the return of the Dibley parishioners after seven years will see the patience of larger-than-life vicar Geraldine tested by Frank's deafness, Hugo's celebrity fixation and Owen's hygiene issues during a group excursion to London.