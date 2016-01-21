Christopher Eccleston reprises his role as a Madchester record producer in Brian Pern
The former Time Lord strikes comedy gold once again as the producer of Brian's (awful) LP
Former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston is returning to the music world in this week's episode of Brian Pern: 45 Years in Prog and Roll.
Following his cameo in last year's indie special the character is back, as our hero Brian (played by Simon Day) looks over his past career. And sadly that includes revisiting Eccleston's Luke Dunmore who produced his awful Madchester LP Shelf Life.
But Brian has other problems on his plate – not least trying appease his estranged wife (played by Jane Asher) and the kids Ripple and Tallow he hasn't seen for 14 years.
In the clip below he is trying to make amends by getting his talentless offspring a record deal. Is Dunmore the man to help?
Here's a sneak preview...
Brian Pern: 45 Years in Prog and Roll is on BBC4 Thursdays at 10pm