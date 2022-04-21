Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani face-off onscreen as sleazy producer Cameron and and indie-filmmaker Bobby respectively, alongside Wanda Sykes as a studio executive, and Sienna Miller as film star Lark.

Channel 4 comedy Chivalry explores the behind-the-scenes of Hollywood following MeToo, as a feminist director is drafted in to fix a blockbuster film's sex scenes.

The new show "offers a fresh new look on gender politics and romance, and asks the question: can one build and sustain a successful, relevant career in Hollywood without sacrificing authenticity", according to a synopsis from the broadcaster.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Chivalry.

Steve Coogan plays Cameron

Who is Cameron? The character is described as "a successful film producer and 'ladies man'", who must detoxify his film set following MeToo. Bobby is also disgusted to learn that Cameron's ex-girlfriend was his twenty-something-year-old assistant.

Where have I seen Steve Coogan before? He's best known for his on-screen alter-ego Alan Partridge, but he's also starred in the likes of Philomena, Stephe, and Stan & Ollie, and has been cast as disgraced broadcaster Jimmy Savile in the upcoming BBC drama series The Reckoning.

Sarah Solemani plays Bobby

Sarah Solemani plays Bobby in Chivalry

Who is Bobby? Fresh off the success of her new film, Bobby is described as a "passionate indie-darling filmmaker" and feminist brought in to help salvage Cameron's big-budget film, with a focus on the sex scenes.

Where have I seen Sarah Solemani before? International viewers might recognise her as the foul-mouthed television presenter Miranda in Bridget Jones's Baby. She's also starred in No Offence (as DCI Christine Lickberg), How to Build a Girl, Roman's Empire, Bad Education, Inside No. 9, and Him & Her.

Sienna Miller plays Lark

Sienna Miller plays Lark in Chivalry

Who is Lark? Cameron's disgruntled leading lady, she's a major film star who filed a complaint about the film's director before Bobby came onboard.

Where have I seen Sienna Miller before? Netflix viewers may have only just finished binge-watching Miller's latest series, Anatomy of a Scandal, in which she plays the lead role of Sophie, the wife of a prominent politician. She's also known for G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, The Loudest Voice, American Sniper, Layer Cake, The Lost City of Z, The Girl (as Tippi Hedren), Stardust, and Alfie.

Wanda Sykes plays Jean

Wanda Sykes plays studio executive Jean in Chivalry Channel 4

Who is Jean? A powerful, savvy studio executive overseeing the film that Cameron is producing.

Where have I seen Wanda Sykes before? The stand-up comic has appeared in a number of on-screen roles, starring in the likes of Monster-in-Law, Bad Moms, Evan Almighty, Alabama Jackson (as Harriet Tubman), Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Curb Your Enthusiasm and more.

Lolly Adefope plays Ama

Lolly Adefope plays Ama in Chivlary

Who is Ama? Cameron's outspoken new assistant.

Where have I seen Lolly Adefope before? She starred opposite Steve Coogan in This Time with Alan Partridge, and is known for roles in Ghosts (as Kitty), Shrill (as Fran), The Spy Who Dumped Me, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Damned, Motherland, and Miracle Workers.

Aisling Bea plays Tatiana

Aisling Bea plays intimacy co-ordinator Tatiana in Chivalry Channel 4

Who is Tatiana? A former chiropractor who's undergone a career change, reinventing herself as an intimacy coordinator.

Where have I seen Aisling Bea before? The stand-up coming created and starred in the darkly funny Channel 4 comedy This Way Up, and has starred in Home Sweet Home Alone, a recent episode of Doctor Who, Love Wedding Repeat, Living with Yourself, and The Fall (as Nurse Sheridan).

Adjani Salmon plays Aston

Who is Aston? Bobby's devoted husband and father of their young child.

Where have I seen Adjani Salmon before? The actor and writer is known for Dreaming Whilst Black and My Jerome. He also appeared in Doctor Who's New Year's Day special Eve of the Daleks.

Chivalry starts on Channel 4 on Thursday 21st April with a double bill at 10pm and 10.30pm. Take a look at what is on tonight with our TV guide or visit our Drama hub for all the latest news and features.

