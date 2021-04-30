Exclusive – Sneak peek at Sky One ambulance service comedy Bloods

Sky One is releasing a brand new comedy Bloods, and RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive clip from the upcoming series.

The ambulance service comedy stars Famalam’s Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) as paramedics who develop an “odd-couple” working relationship.

In an exclusive new clip, we see the start of that relationship between Maleek (Kayo) and his chatty divorcee colleague, Wendy (Horrocks).

In the video, Wendy introduces herself to two other paramedics, Darryl and Darrell, played respectively by Kevin Garry (Absolutely Fine) and stand-up comedian Sam Campbell.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Garry compared the comedic pair to Ant and Dec.

“The Darryls have the greatest friendship within the series, best mates ever. If Ant and Dec were paramedics, they wouldn’t be able to light a match to the Darryls’ chemistry. These guys are so close, they don’t notice their visual differences,” he said. “I had the greatest time on set, even though we film within COVID constraints and rules, we somehow managed to get close amongst the social distancing.”

Campbell added that he believes the two men are “soulmates,” stating: “In this powerful clip we are introduced to the two Darrells, a paramedic duo that consider themselves to be soulmates. They meet the new hire, Wendy, and innocently annoy Maleek.”

Recalling his time filming Bloods, he added: “Samson Kayo mimicked my Australian accent in a lot of takes and I’m very glad they removed it in the edit. He would also do this a lot behind the scenes. Stuff like ‘G’day’ and ‘Watch out mate’ in an over the top drawl.”

He added that he had “always dreamed of being in a precinct comedy,” and that he was “very blessed” to have been paired with scene partner Garry.

“It was good to be paired with someone on a similar wavelength, being a goose and orchestrating pranks. I definitely humiliated myself a few times and if they make a second series I will watch more YouTube videos of how to act.”