Bloods release date: Sky One comedy guide including cast and plot

Brand new Sky original medical comedy, Bloods, has finally got a trailer and a release date, and will be airing later this March.

Advertisement

The London-set series stars Famalam’s Samson Kayo alongside Jane Horrocks (Absolutely Fabulous) as the ‘odd couple’ in this workplace comedy with a twist.

Kayo co-created the series, taking the well-worn “unlikely friendship” trope and giving it a new lease of life – or perhaps an electric shock to the heart.

The pair play paramedics who, along with their various colleagues, work for a south London emergency service.

Horrocks plays an overly friendly divorcee opposite Kayo’s cool-kid Maleek, a mismatched pair who work 999 call outs and race around the capital in their ambulance.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bloods.

When is Bloods on Sky?

The six-part comedy series Bloods is coming to Sky One and NOW TV on March 10th 2021.

Filming began back in September 2020.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Bloods plot

The series centres on two mismatched paramedics – Maleek and his chatty divorcee colleague, Wendy – and their fellow ambulance station colleagues, all working for a south London emergency service.

According to the official synopsis: “[Maleek and Wendy’s] partnership looks dead on arrival. But pretty soon they’re giving each other life support. An ensemble comedy, set within the fast-paced, never-ending rush of 999 call outs, Bloods charts Maleek and Wendy’s struggle to gain the respect of their fellow paramedics.”

Samson Kayo, who plays Maleek and co-created the series with Nathan Byron, said: “I’m super excited to show the world Bloods especially because I almost became a paramedic. Lucky for the NHS, I chose to play the character instead!

“I’m looking forward to hopefully bringing a bag of laughs to Sky with the lovely team at Roughcut who have some quality comedies under their belt!”

Bloods cast

Famalam’s Samson Kayo leads the cast as tough-acting loner Maleek, who must attempt to get along with overly friendly colleague Wendy, played by Absolutely Fabulous star Jane Horrocks.

Horrocks said of her casting: “I am very much looking forward to working on Bloods and being paired with the extremely funny Samson Kayo. I know nothing of the world of paramedics, but maybe I need to overcome my fear of blood before I start.”

RadioTimes.com previously revealed in an exclusive that additional casting for Bloods included Lucy Punch (Motherland), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh) and Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey) will appear alongside Kevin Garry (Absolutely Fine), Aasiya Shah (Raised By Wolves) and stand-up comedian Sam Campbell.

Is there a trailer for Bloods?

Yes, you can watch this first-look teaser trailer here.

Bloods joins Sky’s growing comedy lineup, which includes recent offerings like Code 404, Intelligence, Breeders, Hitmen and Two Weeks to Live.

Advertisement

Bloods is coming to NOW TV and Sky One in 2021. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.