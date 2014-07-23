Federspiel also claimed that, with members of the public increasingly wearing orange in order to ape characters on the show, the real orange jumpsuits posed a security risk. "Some people think it's cool to look like an inmate of the Saginaw County Jail with wearing all-orange jumpsuits out at the mall or in public," he said. "It's a concern because we do have our inmates out sometimes doing work in the public, and I don't want anyone to confuse them or have them walk away.

"We haven't had any escapes, and I don't want any escapes."

Federspiel added: "We decided that the black-and-white stripes would be the best way to go because it signifies 'jail inmate', and I don't see people out there wanting to wear black-and-white stripes."

More like this

Advertisement

The Sheriff admitted that the move has not been popular with prisoners: "They think it makes them look like criminals."