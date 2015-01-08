“Everyone is trying to make it happen and we're trying to make it happen on a time schedule that works for everybody."

Still, Sarantos said he was “very optimistic” that the next series would happen, and even intimated that there could be a story in place according to HitFix, confirming previous hints from cast members that the future was rosy.

Arrested Development began on US TV channel Fox in 2003 and is about the tribulations of a wealthy family, the Bluths, who fall on hard times after the arrest of their patriarch George Bluth Sr. The large ensemble cast includes Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi and Jeffrey Tambor, who plays Bluth senior.

The series developed a cult following but was dropped by Fox in 2006, only to be revived seven years later by Netflix. The 2013 series (which changed the format to focus on one character per episode) received mixed reviews but ignited hopes for another run or even an Arrested Development movie, which series creator Mitch Hurwitz has indicated an interest in.

Let's hope that a fifth series will involve the other family members’ chicken impressions...