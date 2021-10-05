Channel 4 apologises after experiencing broadcast issues for 10 days

Channel 4 has apologised following ongoing broadcasting issues across its channels and on-demand services for the past ten days.

“On Saturday 25th September 2021, Channel 4’s channels and on-demand services were significantly affected when the fire suppression system was triggered at Red Bee Media, the company that broadcasts our services,” a statement on the channel’s website read. “The building was evacuated and no one was injured, but as a result, we were temporarily off-air.”

Though Channel 4 and all its attached channels are broadcasting again, there are still lingering issues with its programmes and adverts due to the incident, particularly with its audio and video quality.

“Since the incident we have also continued to have problems with our All 4 service and are not able to offer any programmes with audio description, subtitles or sign language,” the statement continued.

The broadcaster went on to apologise for the issues caused, but could not offer a timeline as to when the ongoing problems might be fixed: “We would like to apologise for any problems you might still be experiencing as you watch your favourite shows. We want to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to return to a normal service as quickly as possible.

“Until then, bear with us if things don’t always go to plan. We are trying our best.”

Some of the programmes affected include Married at First Sight UK. The broadcaster was meant to air the finale on Thursday 30th September but repeated the same episode that had aired the night before instead. Other viewers also reported a technical glitch when attempting to watch Gogglebox.

