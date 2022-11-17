From Kevin running away from an avalanche of roast potatoes in his quest to meet Santa Claus, to the loveable carrot almost becoming a roast carrot in 2022’s Home Alone-inspired advert , Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot videos are effectively blockbuster movies - and if there was an advert category at the Academy Awards, we know who would get our vote.

Dare we say Kevin the Carrot has achieved superstar status in the last couple of years.

Like all celebrities, Kevin the Carrot has caused quite a stir in the news recently.

With the announcement of Kevin the Carrot toys, Aldi shoppers rushed to the website to get their mittens on Kevin, only to crash the site.

But don’t worry, the RadioTimes.com team are here to tell you the easiest way to get your hands on Kevin the Carrot, because no one wants to wait in a queue — and it’s not really in the Christmas spirit, is it?

Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot toys include a Kevin & Animal Friends Set, Katie & Kids Plush Toy Set, Kevin & Katie the Carrot Decorations, plus plenty more hanging decorations and toys.

Also, as it’s on the Aldi site, you know they’ll keep the price low, so you don’t have to worry about splashing the cash on your own Kevin — this, too, wouldn’t be in the festive spirit.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the best Kevin the Carrot gifts this Christmas.

Looking for Christmas present inspiration? Check out the best tech gifts and Buyagift's Black Friday deals.

Have you say and vote for the best John Lewis Christmas advert, and take a look at the adorable Lidl bear advert.

Best Kevin the Carrot Christmas gifts

Kevin & Animal Friends Set

Featuring a gobsmacked Kevin, a mouse in a mince pie, and a tortoise whose shell is a Christmas pudding (because why would it not be?), this Kevin & Animal Friends Set is a lovely novelty gift for a loved one this year.

The soft plush toys stand at around 20cm high, are machine washable — just in case they spill their Christmas dinner — and are suitable for any age.

Buy the Kevin & Animal Friends Set for £11.95 at Aldi

Katie & Kids Plush Toy Set

Uh oh, Kevin the Carrot has been left home alone this Christmas, and Katie the Carrot and kids are off to Paris! This online exclusive gift features Katie and the three kids, Chantenay, Jasper and Baby, all in sweet outfits.

Buy Katie & Kids Plush Toy Set for £7.95 at Aldi

Kevin & Katie the Carrot Decorations

Kevin is back, this time in bauble version. These Kevin and Katie the Carrot decorations have a festive red ribbon poking out of their green carrot tops so you can hang them on your Christmas tree. And don’t forget to pick up the Kevin the Carrot Kids decorations too, so the whole family can spend Christmas together.

Buy Kevin & Katie the Carrot Decorations for £2.99 at Aldi

It’s two of our favourite things combined: Christmas and football! With the World Cup kicking off this month and Kevin the Carrot getting immortalised in a soft toy, Christmas truly has come early this year.

More like this

Score a goal with your loved ones and give them Kevin’s pro footballer friends, Ronaldi, Roy Bean, Messy, Marrowdona and MmmBap, as a gift. They make for brilliant stocking fillers, although we can’t guarantee they won’t try and climb out of the giant sock in the night…

Buy the Plush Christmas Footballer Set for £15.95 at Aldi

Advertisement

Give the gift of an experience this Christmas. We have plenty of inspiration in our best West End shows, best London experience gifts, and best immersive experience articles.