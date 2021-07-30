Best TV shows on Apple TV+

Just when you thought you’d subscribed to all the relevant streaming services, along came Apple TV Plus to shake up the game with its roster of original titles, blockbuster films and Emmy-nominated series.

Advertisement

The platform has come a long way since it launched in 2019, with shows such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Schmigadoon and Dickinson catching the attention of TV lovers across the globe – and if you’ve recently signed up to the streamer and want to know what you should be watching, then you’ve come to the right place.

Our experts at RadioTimes.com have picked out the biggest, boldest and best titles you can find on Apple TV Plus so you don’t spend all your time scrolling through the streamer’s sleek menu.

If you want to find out more about the service, check out our guide to Apple TV Plus, or read on for our selection of the best TV shows available on the streamer.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Ted Lasso

Apple

Arguably one of Apple TV Plus’ most popular exports, Ted Lasso is the sports comedy everybody seems to be talking about – especially in light of its recent 13 Primetime Emmy nominations. Created by and starring Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso follows the titular college-level American football coach as he’s recruited by Richmond Football Club to lead their team, despite having no relevant experience.

With Sex Education’s Hannah Waddingham, Vanity Fair’s Jeremy Swift, Derek’s Brett Goldstein, Intelligence’s Nick Mohammed, Wild Child’s Juno Temple and Strike Back’s Phil Dunster rounding out the cast of this fun football comedy, Ted Lasso is a warm, hilarious sitcom that will charm both Premier League experts and those with no knowledge of the offside rule.

Schmigadoon!

Apple

If you’re a fan of 1940’s musicals, then Schmigadoon is the comedy for you. A satirical take on 1947’s Brigadoon, the musical comedy stars Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong as couple Josh and Melissa who head out on a backpacking trip to mend their relationship and find themselves in Schmigadoon – a town trapped in a Golden Age-style musical in which all the residents constantly break out into song. When they learn that the only way of returning to reality is by finding true love, Josh and Melissa set out to do so whilst embracing the town’s musical madness.

Featuring a stellar cast of Broadway legends, from Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming, to Aaron Tveit and Jane Krakowski, Schmigadoon is a hilarious musical treat that’s worth making a song and dance about.

Physical

Apple TV

Dark comedy-drama Physical sees Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne take on the role of Sheila Rubin, a tired housewife who discovers a whole new side of herself when she becomes obsessed with aerobics. Rising up the ranks of the aerobics industry, Sheila goes from attending classes in her spare time to building her own fitness empire – but it all comes at a price.

Created by Suburgatory producer Annie Weisman, Physical is a colourful trip back to the 80’s which shines a satirical light on society’s obsession with cult-like lycra-clad aerobics icons.

Tiny World

Apple

We’ve all seen nature documentaries that have focussed on the bigger animals in the wild, from elephants and rhinos, to tigers and giraffes – but whatever about the smallest, microscopic creatures the roam the Earth? That’s the premise of Tiny World, Apple TV Plus’s docuseries.

Narrated by Ant-Man himself Paul Rudd, Tiny World spotlights the insects and tiny mammals of nature and the extraordinary methods they use to stay alive. Featuring magnificent cinematography and mind-blowing camera shots, this docuseries is a must-watch for the Blue Planet lovers out there.

Dickinson

Apple

Emily Dickinson is one of the best known American poets and authors in history and while many literature lovers will know her work, what about her actual life? Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld as the iconic writer in this Apple TV+ comedy, which looks as her life in the 17th century through a slightly modernised lens.

Exploring gender politics, constraints of society and sexuality, Dickinson follows the budding writer as she tries to live her life in full knowledge that she doesn’t quite fit into her own time. With Jane Krakowski, Ella Hunt, Amma Baryshnikov, Toby Huss, Wiz Khalifa and Jason Mantzoukas rounding out the cast and guest appearances from the likes of John Mulaney, Zosia Mamet and Nick Kroll, Dickenson is a bold take on the period drama featuring a stunning performance from Steinfeld.

Servant

Apple

You can always rely on M. Night Shyamalan to give you the heebie-jeebies and that’s exactly what he does with Servant – Apple TV Plus’ psychological horror series. When wealthy couple Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) lose their 13-week-old son and Dorothy suffers a psychotic break as a result, they bring in a lifelike reborn doll, which she treats like an actual child, to help her adjust to the loss. When they decide to hire young nanny Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) to take care of the fake child, Sean begins to notice strange and supernatural events happening around the house.

With Rupert Grint starring as Dorothy’s younger brother, this creepy thriller is the perfect watch for fans of The Visit, Split, The Sixth Sense and The Village.

The Me You Can’t See

Apple TV

A recent addition to Apple TV Plus’ catalogue of docuseries, The Me You Can’t See is a show that focuses on mental health issues with the likes of Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and DeMar DeRozan opening up about their own difficulties.

Hosted by co-creators Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, the six-parter is an enlightening and important look at anxiety and depression which encourages those suffering in silence to speak up about their mental health struggles.

Trying

Apple TV+

Esther Smith (Cuckoo) and Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) star as a couple desperate to become parents in single-camera sitcom Trying. After struggling to conceive whilst trying for a baby, Jason (Spall) and Nikki (Smith) decide to look into adoption and discover a whole load of challenges that come with the process.

With Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, Oliver Chris, Sian Brooke and Darren Boyd rounding out the cast of this parenting comedy, Trying is a fun, touching series with a superb soundtrack from up-and-coming artist Maisie Peters.

Mythic Quest

Apple

From the stars of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia comes Mythic Quest, a video game comedy centered around the creators of a popular MMORPG as they try to release an expansion pack that’ll live up to the game’s hype. Starring Rob McElhenney as Mythic Quest’s creator Ian Grimm, the sitcom follows Ian and his team as they troubleshoot the various problems they encounter whilst developing the game whilst navigating office politics.

A comical look at the gaming industry told through the lens of your typical workplace comedy, Mythic Quest is a witty, entertaining sitcom that’s worth diving into if you’re in need of a laugh.

Central Park

Apple TV Plus

With animated comedies on the rise, there couldn’t be a better time to check out Central Park – a musical sitcom from the creators of Bob’s Burgers. The series revolves around the Tillerman-Hunters, a family living in Central Park’s Edendale Castle, who decide to take a stand when elderly heiress Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) tries to buy all the land in the New York-based park and turn it into flats, shops and restaurants.

With Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, Josh Gad, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr lending their voices to the show’s star-studded cast, Central Park is a warm and witty comedy that transports you to a cartoon version of the Big Apple.

The Morning Show

AppleTV+

One of Apple TV Plus’s first original series, The Morning Show is an intense drama about the cutthroat world of breakfast TV, with Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell starring as the hosts of the titular network series.

Advertisement

When Alex Levy’s (Aniston) longtime co-host Mitch Kessler (Carrell) is fired over sexual misconduct allegations, she tries her best to keep her spot as the programme’s top dog despite the arrival of popular new anchor Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), with whom she develops a rivalry. An Emmy-winning drama featuring hypnotic performances from its charismatic cast, The Morning Show is a flashy look at life as a breakfast TV host.