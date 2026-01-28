Ted Lasso season 4 has dropped first-look images as the wholesome sports comedy readies itself for a comeback worthy of the underdogs at AFC Richmond.

Ad

The acclaimed series, which has a whopping 61 Emmy nominations to its name, has been away from our screens for more than two-and-a-half years, with fans briefly fearing that they might have seen the last of Jason Sudeikis's wholesome coach.

Fortunately, its return was confirmed last year, with a new challenge for Ted to take on, as he leaves behind the players he'd won over to his side, and turns his attention to Richmond's women's team.

According to the official synopsis, the change represents his "biggest challenge yet" as he again hopes to turn around their fortunes, lifting them out of the second division and propelling them towards glory.

"Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," it continues.

Several favourites from the Ted Lasso cast are returning for this new season (albeit not everyone), with Apple TV confirming a release window of summer 2026. At last, the wait is almost over!

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham star in Ted Lasso season 4 Apple TV

Sudeikis is joined by Hannah Waddingham as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton, seen above greeting him on a runway, next to a club-branded private jet.

She's handing him a small box, which could be a welcome gift as he starts his next chapter.

Jason Sudeikis and Tanya Reynolds star in Ted Lasso season 4 Apple TV

Two images (directly above and top of page) show Ted with an as-yet-unnamed character played by Sex Education and The Decameron star Tanya Reynolds, who appears to be another coach for the women's team.

That might also be Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) stood next to him, although it's hard to be sure as he's facing away from the camera. It remains to be seen whether the duo's return will be welcomed or resisted by the existing team.

Annette Badland, Grant Feely and Jason Sudeikis star in Ted Lasso season 4 Apple TV

Lastly, we get a look at another welcome returnee, as Silent Witness and Big Boys star Annette Badland reprises the role of pub landlady Mae, who is seen here waiting on Ted and his son, Henry (Grant Feely).

Child actor Feely, known for playing a young Luke Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi, is taking over the role of Henry from Gus Turner, who recurred as the character across the first three seasons of Ted Lasso.

Not pictured, but confirmed as returning for Ted Lasso season 4, are Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ted Lasso season 4 is coming soon to Apple TV. Start your seven-day free Apple TV trial at Apple.

Add Ted Lasso to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.