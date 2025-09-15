Emmys 2025: Full list of winners as Adolescence and The Studio clean up
US medical drama The Pitt also took home a whole host of awards, but there was no love for The Bear or The White Lotus.
The 2025 Emmy Awards took place last night (15th September), with Adolescence, The Studio and The Pitt emerging as the big winners.
Adolescence won six awards in total, including for the performances of Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper, with the latter becoming the youngest-ever male Emmy winner at the age of just 15.
Meanwhile, The Studio took home four awards, with Seth Rogen saying as he collected his own prize for Lead Actor in a Comedy series that he was "legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me".
The Pitt won in three categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, where it beat out other hits including Severance, Andor and The White Lotus.
Severance went on to win in two categories, while Andor won in one. The White Lotus went home empty-handed.
See the full list of Emmy Awards 2025 winners below.
Emmy Awards 2025 winners: Full list of nominees and categories
Outstanding drama series
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt – WINNER
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio – WINNER
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Adolescence - WINNER
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Sterling K Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt – WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance – WINNER
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence – WINNER
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin – WINNER
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
- Zach Cherry, Severance
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance – WINNER
- John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt – WINNER
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere – WINNER
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks – WINNER
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence – WINNER
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence – WINNER
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding reality competition programme
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors US – WINNER
Outstanding scripted variety series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding talk series
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – WINNER
Outstanding writing for a drama series
- Dan Gilroy, Andor - WINNER
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, Severance
- Will Smith, Slow Horses
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, Eric Notarnicola, The Rehearsal
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio – WINNER
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence – WINNER
- Charlie Brooker, Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror
- Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether, Dying for Sex
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing
Outstanding directing for a drama series
- Janus Metz, Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
- John Wells, The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, Severance
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses – WINNER
- Mike White, The White Lotus
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen, The Studio – WINNER
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence – WINNER
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.